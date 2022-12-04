NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The saffron party has moved the Election Commission and lodged a complaint against Delhi CM.

According to BJP, the alleged MCC violation took place at an event at the Constitutional Club of India. “Arvind Kejriwal today distributed cheques funded through a foreign NGO. The cheque distribution was done without any permission from the State Election Commission. Kejriwal did not stop the programme even after the Commission issued a directive to stop it with immediate effect,” Ashish Sood, convener of Delhi BJP Municipal Corporation Election Committee, said.

Sood also demanded action against the district magistrate concerned for not taking action to stop the programme for MCC violation.

“It’s strange why the District Magistrate did not stop this programme despite the instructions of the Election Commission; BJP demands an investigation and punitive action against the District Magistrate,” the BJP leader said. Kejriwal was present in the programme in which cheques were distributed to yoga instructors as honorarium.

The Chief Minister said at the event that free yoga classes in the city will continue irrespective of the availability of funds for the scheme. “Stopping yoga (classes) is a sin, the rest of the politics can go on,” Kejriwal said in his address after felicitating yoga instructors at the event. The AAP dispensation had alleged last month that Delhi LG did not allow an extension of the “Dilli Ki Yogshala” programme after 31 October, a charge denied by the LG office, with sources claiming that till date, no file related to the extension of the scheme was sent to it by Chief Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, the state election commission issued a notice prohibiting the sale of liquor in Delhi ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, scheduled to take place on 4 December.

Starting from Friday, Delhi will go dry till election day. The notice dated 30 November 2022, states: “In pursuance of rule 52 of Delhi excise rules, it is hereby ordered that 2 December to 4 December and 7 December will be observed as dry days.”

“A dry day will be observed from 5:30 pm on 2 December to 5:30 pm on the voting day (4 December), while the second dry day period will be observed from midnight till midnight on election result day on 7 December 2022,” the notification stated.

Both excise officials and Delhi police will keep a vigil on the unauthorized storage and transport of liquor in the national capital.