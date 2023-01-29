Workers told to take inspiration from PM Modi and work for organizational expansion of the party.

NEW DELHI: On the first day of the Delhi state BJP executive meeting, leaders discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Various senior leaders of the Delhi unit addressed the workers.

The session was inaugurated by National Vice President of BJP and in-charge of Delhi BJP Baijayant Jai Panda, National General Secretary of BJP Dushyant Gautam and working President of Delhi BJP Virendra Sachdeva.

Delhi BJP working President Virender Sachdeva thanked the party’s senior leadership for their guidance in MCD elections. Virendra Sachdeva informed workers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the Delhi BJP workers for the good arrangements during the National Executive meeting held in Delhi recently.

The working president asked workers to dedicate the next 400 days to continue the party’s contact programmes at the grassroots level to ensure victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sachdeva also asked workers to go to the ground and booth levels for organizational expansion. All 14 district presidents of Delhi BJP presented reports on political activities and the performance of their districts during the recently concluded MCD elections.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri moved the political resolution in the office bearers’ meeting and later it was discussed in a full house on the second day of the executive meeting.

BJP’s National Vice President and Delhi In-charge Baijayant Jai Panda in his address lauded the party workers for their disciplined and dedicated work during the recently concluded Municipal Corporation elections.

Panda said “Party workers should take inspiration from PM Shri Narendra Modi and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and work for the organizational expansion of the party at the booth level to win all 7 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections”

The second day of the meeting took place at Dr Ambedkar International Centre where Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP’s national general secretary Sunil Bansal addressed the valedictory session.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi organisational secretary Siddharthan, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans, Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, MLA Vijendra Gupta, former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhya and Adesh Gupta.