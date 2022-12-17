‘There are discussions about structural changes in the organisation’.

NEW DELHI: There has been a discussion over roping some people from the RSS unit into the Delhi BJP unit in the coming period. After losing the MCD election, the Delhi BJP unit is now focussing on preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) polls.

“There are discussions about structural changes in the organisation. The coming LS poll is significant and the party believes that the change of leadership was the utmost priority; a discussion is going on to bring more RSS people to strengthen the party. We believe that by January or February, more people from RSS Delhi will be joining us and helping the BJP win the Lok Sabha polls,” a party functionary told The Sunday Guardian.

After the removal of former BJP President Adesh Gupta, the party now expects someone with strong leadership qualities to be elected. A source in the BJP functionary said that many party workers believe that due to the lack of strong leadership, the party has faced defeat and downfall in Delhi.

Moreover, over the period of 15 years, the BJP Delhi unit didn’t improve to a great extent, as clearly stated by a BJP functionary on the condition of anonymity. “Things will get clearer in January and February, right now it is too early to come to any conclusion,” another party worker told this paper.

The Sunday Guardian also contacted Rajiv Tuli, the Delhi Prant Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, for a comment on the same. To this, he said, “BJP is an independent organisation and I don’t think RSS people will join the Delhi BJP unit. As of now, no such talks or decision have been taken on these lines.”

Currently, after the resignation of Adesh Gupta from the chief post of the BJP Delhi unit, Virendra Sachdeva will now be a working president as of now. According to some media reports, under the direction of BJP national president J.P. Nadda, the resignation was tendered. “The party did not get the expected results in the MCD elections, taking moral responsibility for the defeat, I have resigned from the post of Delhi BJP President,” the BJP leader Adesh Gupta had stated while commenting on his resignation from the post of party president. According to party insiders, no decision has been made on the new BJP state president as of yet. However, whoever is chosen to be the state president would undoubtedly have significant influence over Delhi’s politics as well as regional issues, in addition to being able to deal with caste conflicts.