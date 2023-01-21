NEW DELHI: Amid political turmoil in the national capital, the Delhi unit of the BJP is going to organize the state executive meeting on 27-28 January. According to the party’s constitution, it is mandatory to hold state executive meetings within 15 days after the national executive meeting.

The national executive took place on 16-17 January in Delhi. After the exercise at the national level, the state’s unit of the saffron party will brainstorm on the issues discussed at the national executive and chalk out future plans for the party.

On the first day of the Delhi state executive on 27 January, the party’s senior organization leaders will discuss the unit’s future course of action and how much is done which was discussed in last year’s executive meeting. On the second day of the meeting on 28 January, the national vice president and Delhi unit in-charge Baijayant Panda and co-in-charge Alka Gurjar will address the meeting.

On the second day, the full house will meet for three sessions, and political resolutions will be passed at the Ambedkar Bhawan Auditorium.

The Sunday Guardian reached out to a BJP functionary to know what could be discussed in two-day meeting sessions. “In this year’s meeting, the MCD election, its result, mayoral election issue and parties’ future course of action would be discussed. Apart from this, carrying out programmes by the central unit of the party will also be discussed,” the Delhi BJP leader said.

“Suggestions by the members are also tabled in front of senior leadership and politics is discussed,” he added.

Apart from political issues, environmental issues and economic issues will also be discussed in the session. This meeting is taking place at a time when both BJP and AAP are engaged in a slugfest in the national capital.

On 19 January, all the eight BJP legislators were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly as they raised slogans against the Arvind Kejriwal government and accused AAP of being “anti-farmer”.

The BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri later staged a protest inside the Assembly premises carrying miniature ploughs. According to the BJP, unfair compensation is given to farmers at Nangli Zafarpur village

The BJP accused AAP of step-motherly treatment of Delhi villages, “There is less compensation on land acquisition and no subsidy is given on agricultural appliances. No hospital, colleges or sewer lines have been laid in villages of Delhi during eight years of the AAP government,” Bidhuri said.