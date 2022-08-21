BJP has been slamming the AAP over local issues such as pollution, water problems and liquor policy.

Ne Delhi: Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has revamped the party’s strategy to make people aware of the local issues in Delhi.

The party has been slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over issues such as pollution, water problems, liquor policy and so on.

A source close to the BJP told The Sunday Guardian, “We will have two press conferences daily and discuss key issues like electricity, pollution, issues related to DTC buses, liquor policy and so on. Four party members will always remain at the state office of the party to answer and solve the problems of the people.”

The research team of the party consists of three senior party members who will guide the volunteers and the party to work toward progress.

The party is also working to bring the details of the scams of the other political parties into the public domain. The research team will analyse several reports and works done by the party to understand and make people aware of the local key issues in Delhi.

At present, delimitation work has been expedited and the national capital is likely to witness the election in November. The three-member delimitation panel will submit its final report within four months of its constitution. According to reports, the panel is drawing municipal ward boundaries using digital maps provided by Geospatial Delhi Limited, and physical surveys will only be carried out if there is uncertainty regarding ward boundaries and population.

According to reports, at least two meetings are held each week in order to improve outcomes and speed up the process. The official order from the Ministry of Home Affairs presents that there will only be 250 wards in the city, 22 fewer than under the previous system. There were 104 wards in each of the North, South, and East corporations, totalling 272 in the three formerly existing corporations of Delhi. Based on information from the Census of 2011, the Directorate of Census Operations has supplied data regarding the Enumeration Block. The MCD has begun hiring experts and employees with experience working with census and election commissions.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, which combined three municipal organisations into one, went into effect on 22 May. By merging the three municipal corporations, North, South, and East Municipal Corporations, it has now been reunited.