NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has demanded that jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain be moved to a prison outside of Delhi because of his “conduct”. This development came after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a letter to Delhi LG V.K. Saxena alleged that he is threatened and harassed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and jailed minister Satyendra Jain. “Kejriwal is yet to sack him from the Delhi Cabinet; Jain’s cell inside Tihar Jail has become an extension of the Delhi Secretariat. We demand that Kejriwal immediately drop Jain as a minister and that the LG transfer him to a prison outside Delhi at the earliest,” demanded Delhi BJP working President Varinder Sachdeva.

In his latest letter, which has been submitted to the Lieutenant Governor via his lawyer, Sukesh Chandrashekhar says, “Last week, Mr Satyender Jain gave me a final opportunity to accept their demands and to hand over all evidence against them in my possession to him, and this message was given by him through the Jail-14 Superintendent Mr Rajkumar on the New Year’s Eve i.e., 31st afternoon.” Jailed conman further claimed that he was offered lucrative offers like a position for selling seats for Assembly election in Karnataka and also sand-mining contracts in Punjab in lieu of withdrawing all statements given against them to the high-powered committee and media. Sukesh further stepped up the claims and mentioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the letter and said he was given a 48-hour-deadline to respond. “

He further warned that if I don’t agree then, he will make sure I will be transferred from one jail to another in Mandoli and will be tortured and harassed in a way that I, myself would be driven to a stage of committing suicide or will face the same fate like Sushant Singh Rajput, and the case will be closed and further he gave me 48 hours’ time to decide, or else prepare to face the music,” the letter reads.

In the past, the AAP claimed that the BJP was involved in a plot to have Satyendar Jain arrested in a money laundering investigation in June of last year. Despite the fact that he has been unable to obtain bail for months, the BJP now has ammunition to attack the AAP, thanks to his leaked videos of the Tihar Jail and Sukesh’s allegations.