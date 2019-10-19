NEW DELHI: Factional fighting has surfaced yet again in the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) ahead of the Assembly elections. According to sources in the Congress, 14 district presidents of Congress’ Delhi unit gave a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and disciplinary committee chairman A.K. Anthoni on 13 October, demanding strict action against Sandeep Dikshit. The demand has been made over the controversial letter written by Sandeep Dikshit against P.C. Chacko, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi Congress. As per sources, the letter was also sent to Motilal Vora, member secretary of disciplinary committee and Gulaam Nabi Azad.

A senior Congress leader who is aware of the development in the party, told The Sunday Guardian: “It is a fight between two factions for legacy. The fight is between Sandeep Dikshit and Ajay Maken where P.C. Chacko is a pawn who is being targeted.”

In that letter written by Sandeep Dikshit which was leaked to the media, he accused Chacko for the sudden demise of his mother, Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi. Following this, a section of the Delhi Congress leaders had demanded removal of P.C. Chako, party in-charge, and accused him of leaking a personal letter written by Sandeep Dikshit. In a press conference, party leaders Mangat Ram Singhal, Kiran Walia and Delhi Congress spokespersons Ramakant Goswami and Jitender Kochar also leveled corruption cases against Chacko and demanded Congress president Sonia Gandhi to form a committee to probe the matter.

Following this press conference, 14 district presidents wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi and sought removal of those who held the press conference against Chacko. They also wrote that allegations against him were very unfortunate.

On this, Chacko said, “This is an internal matter. I don’t want to speak on who said what. What I can tell you is that the name of the DPCC president will be announced after 21 October. I have had an extensive discussion with AICC president Sonia Gandhi and now the matter is with her. She will take the decision after 21October.”

Meanwhile, a section of Congress leaders has expressed their dissatisfaction as Kirti Azad, who joined Congress early this year, figured in the list of possible presidents of the Delhi Congress. According to sources, several Congress leaders have even threatened the party leadership of submitting their resignation if Azad is made Delhi Congress president.

As per the sources, more than 24 former Congress MLAs and over five current district presidents have till now signed the signature campaign launched by local party leaders.

A party functionary told The Sunday Guardian: “The party is going through a very turbulent period. In such a situation, whoever becomes the president will have to deal with issues rocking the party at present. Thus, despite appointing an outsider, the party leadership should think of a senior leader who can hold all the factions within the party and make a harmonious ground to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.”