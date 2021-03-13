‘DBSE will empower students to take responsibility for their country beyond religion, caste, and class differences’.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the government will set up a Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE). According to Kejriwal, DBSE will empower the students to stand on their own feet and prepare to take responsibility for their country beyond all religion, caste, and class differences. As per officials, around 20-25 schools will become a part of the DBSE in this session, and later, all the schools will be roped in, in the next four-five years.

After chairing a Cabinet meeting, Kejriwal said, “Delhi Education Board will function in close alignment with national and international boards. It would be tasked to develop world-class education practices that will enable the shift in teaching and learning practices across Delhi. The age-old practice of learning will be replaced with application-based learning and assessment. The board will ensure that each student’s talent is harnessed, and they apply what they learn.”

According to the Budget speech presented on Tuesday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, around one-fourth of the budget, or Rs 16,377 crore, has been kept aside for the education sector. The Finance Minister also said that education needs to become a Jan Andolan (mass movement) in Delhi.

Sisodia also announced that the government is preparing a new syllabus for students in the nursery to Class VIII. “This work is in the last stage…We are working towards making early childhood education part of the mainstream,” said Sisodia while presenting the budget.

Meanwhile, schools have also welcomed this decision by the Kejriwal-led government. Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, told The Sunday Guardian: “I am delighted to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that Delhi would have its own education board. While giving his statement, he has also mentioned that the focus will not be on learning by rote, but on understanding (of concepts) and personality development, which plays a crucial part in every blooming kid’s life. I think this is great news. The unfortunate series of events that took place during the lockdown period have made us all realize that mental health should never be neglected in any way, shape, or form and I believe that with this change, we may move towards an extraordinary future for the kids as well as the schools.”