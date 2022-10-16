CBI has registered an FIR. An investigation into the case is underway.

NEW DELHI: Officials from the Delhi government’s Forest and Wildlife department and a former manager of Bank of Baroda have come under the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) net for embezzlement of funds to the tune of Rs 220 crore.

According to the CBI, the case pertains to the transfer of surplus funds of Rs 223 crore from the Delhi government’s Forest and Wildlife department meant for Fixed Deposit to a fake bank account in connivance with senior officers of the Bank of Baroda and officials of the Forest and Wildlife department. The CBI has registered an FIR earlier this week under sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust by public servant and misappropriation against L.A. Khan, a former manager of Bank of Baroda’s Paharganj branch, unknown officials of the Delhi government’s Forest and Wildlife department, and unknown officials of Bank of Baroda.

In its FIR, the CBI has said that it had received details from reliable sources that informed them that surplus fund of Rs 223 crore that was meant to be invested into FDRs in the name of “Ridge Management Board Fund” was diverted to a “fake account” by the then senior manager of Bank of Baroda, L.A. Khan, using forged documents in conspiracy with unknown officials of the Department of Forest and Wildlife, Government of NCT, Delhi.

“Shri L.A. Khan, the then Sr. Branch Manager, Bank of Baroda, Paharganj Branch, New Delhi transferred the amount of Rs 223 crore to account number 00980100****** of Bank of Baroda, Paharganj Branch, New Delhi, held in the name of M/s. DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board), which is a fake account,” the CBI FIR reads.

The information about the forest and wildlife department willing to invest Rs 223 crore as FDRs under the name of “Ridge Management Board Fund” was verified by the investigating agency, but then the fund which was released for investment into FDR was diverted and rather invested in a fake account which the CBI believes have been misused by the accused. “Khan in conspiracy with unknown officials of Department of Forests and Wildlife and unknown officials of the Bank of Baroda and others transferred the amount of Rs 223 crore illegally and unauthorisedly from the SUNDRY account of Bank of Baroda in the name of DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) based on a forged letter said to be issued by Department of Forests and Wildlife, Govt of NCT of Delhi,” the CBI FIR said. The FIR further mentions that the CBI has come to know that the bank account in the name M/s Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is a fake account and the letter allegedly issued by the Department of Forests and Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi was found to be forged.

“Verification further revealed that Khan issued fake FDRs in the name of ‘Ridge Management Board Fund’ and handed over the same to the office of Department of Forests and Wildlife, Govt. of NCT of Delhi,” the FIR said. Taking into cognizance the above facts of the case which it believes is a criminal offence, the CBI has registered an FIR and an investigation into the case is underway.