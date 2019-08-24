Some Metro stations have installed platform screen doors to stop people from jumping onto the tracks.

New Delhi: From January till June this year, a total number of 37 incidents of suicide cases have been reported in Delhi Metro stations, in which 11 people died and 14 people were hospitalised after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel rescued them. Besides this, the CISF rescued five passengers who accepted their intention for suicide in the Delhi Metro premises. The CISF is tasked with maintaining security of the Delhi Metro.

Every year, the Delhi Metro witnesses numerous cases of suicides or attempts to suicide by people jumping on the tracks. However, till date, most of the Metro stations lack safety measures. Though the new Pink and Magenta lines have platform screen doors, on the Yellow line, out of 37 Metro stations, only five stations have screen doors. The screen doors were installed to prevent such incidents, for they open only when the Metro train arrives on the platform, thereby blocking anyone from jumping on the tracks. The recent spate of suicide cases has also brought into light the lack of guards on platforms, except at a few stations that are heavily crowded.

According to a Delhi Metro official, more guards on platforms cannot be a permanent solution as the platforms are big and it is not possible for guards to keep an eye on each person. “Several measures have been taken to prevent such incidents in the last five years. For example, we have installed platform screen doors, and increased the height of the railings at Metro stations. Even in old Metro stations, wherever possible, platform screen doors have been installed. But to install platform screen doors in the entire Delhi Metro network is very difficult,” the official said.

The official also said that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started a “Never Give Up” campaign on social media since April 2019 along with increased surveillance at Metro stations through constant monitoring via CCTV cameras across all stations to curb such incidents.

From 2015 to 2018, as many as 46 deaths were reported in Delhi Metro due to people jumping on Metro tracks. According to a DMRC official, though steps are being taken to prevent such incidents, “suicide itself is a larger problem. If we have so many depressed people in the city, it is a matter of grave concern. Delhi Metro alone cannot solve it by taking precautionary measures. It rather needs greater attention from society”.