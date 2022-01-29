Under the new scheme, all subordinate-rank officers would be promoted every 10 years, irrespective of performance.

New Delhi: At least 10,000 subordinate-rank officers of the Delhi Police, who, possibly, are going to be left out of the new promotion scheme brought in by the police, have expressed their unhappiness over the “injustice” meted out to them.Many such police personnel that this correspondent spoke to said that they felt dejected that their promotion was not being considered by their bosses even though they had proven to be “sufficiently meritorious”, if not more than those who were going to be promoted.

Out of the many sub-inspector-rank police officers that this correspondent spoke to, one said that since he had qualified the B-1 examination (a test held by Delhi police amongst its personnel for promotion) held by the Delhi Police earlier in 1995 and became a sub-inspector, he was not eligible for the promotion scheme brought in by the current regime of the Delhi Police.

“I had qualified in the B-1 test some 29 years ago and since then I received just two promotions in all these years and now, I am not eligible for any more promotions. They (Delhi Police) say that since I have already got two promotions, I will not be eligible. But the question is, all those who have qualified the exam and got a promotion way back, why are they not being considered under the 10-yearpromotion rule of that is going to be implemented?” asked the sub-inspector.

The SI further added that when former Delhi Police Commissioner, Alok Verma had given promotion to about 25,000 personnel of the Delhi Police in 2016, even then those who had qualified the B-1 test were ignored for promotion.

The B-1 exam is a mid-career examination of the Delhi Police where constables and head constables can participate in the exam to get their promotion by qualifying in the exam.

This exam is conducted by Delhi Police every year. Post the examination, a three-month training on law, investigation, and physical activities is undertaken for the qualified personnel so that they are capable to partake in better duties within the police.

The Delhi Police recently introduced a new scheme under the structural changes being undertaken by Commissioner of Delhi Police, Rakesh Asthana, where all the subordinate rank officers of the Delhi Police would be promoted every 10 years of their service in the force. Under this new scheme any officer who have served in the Delhi Police and have not got promotion either due to “underperformance” or non-qualification of mid-service examination would now be promoted irrespective. This, Delhi Police sources say has been brought to boost the morale of the police officers serving in the national capital.

This is where many who have qualified the exams have expressed their displeasure. Another Delhi Police officer who is also going to meet the same fate as that of the sub-inspector quoted earlier said, “It seems like we have qualified the exams and have done something wrong. If someone who is currently junior to me and does not have much knowledge of the working and functioning of Delhi Police is promoted to the level I am, just because he has been in the force for a certain number of years is this not unfair?”

The police personnel further added that they did not have any problems with their promotion, what they were simply asking was that if their juniors were being promoted to their rank by virtue of their service years in the force, why the same rule was not being applied to the personnel who have passed the B-1 exams and have reached their current position.

“If the force can bring in massive changes that are currently being undertaken, why can’t these 10,000 people who are being left out also be accommodated? For sub-inspectors, if they cannot promote them to inspectors, they can create a post of senior sub-inspectors and promote them,” the police personnel said.

Some Delhi Police officers who are unhappy with this “injustice” said that around 3,000 Sub-inspectors, 4000 to 5000 head constables and about 1000 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) would be left out of the promotion scheme based on the service years, since they had already received one or more promotion during their service years.

The new promotion rule would promote a large number of Delhi police personnel in the coming days and the Police would get more than 1,000 ACP rank officers who are likely to be given Station House Officer duties since a significant demand for SHOs would increase keeping in mind the new shift system that is going to be implemented across all the 15 police districts in Delhi.