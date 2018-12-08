New Delhi: In a complex and blind Mercedes hit-and-run case in Dwarka in south-west Delhi, the Delhi Police launched a massive search operation of over 4,500 Mercedes cars and solved the case within 36 hours of the incident.

According to South West District police officials, the operation was a complex one because the police was practically left with no clue. There were no eyewitness during the time of the incident, but only some broken pieces of the car and the logo of the Mercedes car that mowed down two fruit vendors on Sunday night.

The South West District police had constituted 11 teams involving 60 police personnel for the search operation. The different teams were assigned with specific jobs to track down the car. While one team was responsible for searching for over 4,500 Mercedes cars in and around the national capital to zero in on the car that killed two people, the other teams were responsible for monitoring the CCTV footages.

Samay Singh, Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, told The Sunday Guardian, “We started to gather information and search for Mercedes cars in all the garages nearby, and in the Mercedes showrooms to collect details about the car because it was expected that the car, after meeting with an accident, would go to a garage for repair. Some teams were coordinating with the agencies and service centres in the city, while some were monitoring the CCTV footages of entire Dwarka to ascertain the movement and direction of the car.”

“Through the help of CCTV footages, we got to know that the car had come to the Palam area and we focused on the Palam area. Through the help of our local intelligence in Palam, we got to know about the car. It was discovered that the accused that hidden the car in a private workshop nearby. We have arrested the accused and he is currently out on bail,” Singh added.

The incident took place on late Sunday night, when the accused, Nakul Dabas, a businessman who stays in Dabri along with his wife and a three-year-old child, was returning home along with his two friends who were also present in the car.

The car hit two fruit sellers at the Ganpati chowk in Sector 9, leaving one dead and one severely injured. The 30-year-old injured fruit seller also succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning.

The police had arrested the accused Nakul Dabas and registered a case under Section 279-rash driving, Section 337-causing hurt by the act of endangering life or personal safety of others and Section 304-A of the IPC-death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.