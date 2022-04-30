Officials will be trained for capacity building for better citizen service delivery.

NEW DELHI: Under “Mission Karamyogi”, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve the working of government officers, 600 officials of Delhi Police will be trained for capacity building and improving service delivery to citizens of the national capital. The 600 Delhi police officers till the rank of additional DCP working in the various police stations, traffic departments and with the Central Police Control room would be selected and trained for a month under the capacity building programme which is being taken up by the Delhi police in partnership with the Capacity Building Commission of India.

The Capacity Building Commission was set up in April last year as the custodian of the civil services capacity building ecosystem with the aim to transform the civil services learning ecosystem with the objective to enable a smart, accountable, citizen centric, and effective public service. The Commission is headed by Adil Zainulbhai, former Chairman of McKinsey & Co, who had spent 34 years of his career in the management consultancy industry across the globe. The police officials would be receiving training on eight principles of Mission Karamyogi which includes empowering the civil service with a shift from rule to role, Democratisation of Competency Development Opportunities; Continuous guided learning, Citizen centricity, accountability, among other such principles.

A letter from the Delhi police’s Special CP Human Resource and Development (HRD) was sent earlier this week to all the Joint CPs and the DCPs of the Delhi Police to identify officers from their district unit who would be willing to participate in this programme and submit the names to the HRD department within the next five days, that is by 2 May 2022.

The 600 police personnel who would be selected for the special training would be required to have the “aptitude and willingness for training with pleasing personality, basic computer skills, good communication skills and be physically fit.”

A senior police official in the knowhow of the matter speaking to The Sunday Guardian said, “The key aspect of any civil servant is giving the best citizen services and mission Karamyogi teaches exactly that; where keeping the citizen at the centre of services is key. At Delhi police this initiative has been taken to select a handful of personnel who would be receiving hands-on training under the best in the industry and they would be known as master trainers who would in turn be training the other Delhi police personnel on the guiding principles of Capacity building.”

The official also added that Delhi Police officers are always at the forefront of handling citizens during crises and such training is imperative to make the force more friendly towards the people. The Mission Karamyogi was launched in September 2020 with the aim of capacity building of civil services both at the individual, institutional and process levels. It also aims to cover the training of 46 lakh central government employees by 2025.