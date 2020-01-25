AAP is expected to win 53-56 seats, the BJP 12-15 seats, while the Congress is expected to win 2-4 seats.

NEW DELHI: Delhi is set to re-elect the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly on 8 February, according to the NewsX-Polstrat opinion poll.

The AAP, which won 67 of the 70 seats in the 2015 election, is expected to win 53-56 seats. The BJP, which had won only three seats in 2015, is expected to better its performance with 12-15 seats, while the Congress, which did not win any seats, is expected to win 2-4 seats. The vote-share could see AAP getting 48.56 %, the BJP 31.7 % and the Congress 9.64 %. In the 2015 election, AAP got 53.93 % vote share, the BJP 31.78 % and the Congress 10.34 %. The BJP would be contesting alone as its ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced that it would not field its candidates this time as they don’t support the CAA, said Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a press conference a few days ago.