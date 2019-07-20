Sheila Dikshit is credited with building better infrastructure, including Delhi Metro.

New Delhi: Three-time Delhi Chief Minister and Delhi Pradesh Congress president Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday afternoon at the age of 81, following a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on Saturday morning in a critical condition.

“Mrs Sheila Dikshit was brought in the morning on 20 July 2019 to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi, in a critical condition with cardiac arrest. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55pm on 20 July 2019,” a statement from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute reads

Dikshit is credited for Delhi’s growing infrastructure, including roads and flyovers, better public transport system, especially the Delhi Metro, as well as development on the health and educational fronts, during her tenure. She had also been the Governor of Kerala for a brief period in 2014. Dikshit was the senior most leader in the Delhi Congress and was appointed as the president of the city unit after Ajay Maken stepped down in January this year. She became the Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998 and remained in power until 2013. She was the longest serving Chief Minister of Delhi.

Known for her affable, courteous and always smiling nature, Dikshit earned a lot of respect and love from the people of Delhi who considered her more as a friendly aunt than a politician. Dikshit, a passout of Miranda House, was daughter-in-law of UP leader Uma Shankar Dikshit. She was first noticed by the then PM Indira Gandhi. She became a loyalist of the Gandhi family after she worked closely with Rajiv Gandhi.

She was born in Punjab, but grew up in Delhi and later learnt her political skills in UP and then Delhi. She got respect even from leaders of the then Opposition parties. BJP leader V.K. Malhotra described her as her sister, while Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said she was like a mother.

Though she lost power to Arvind Kejriwal in the 2013 Assembly elections, she remained active in politics and unsuccessfully fought the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi constituency. Previously, she was elected to the Lower House of Parliament from Kannauj constituency in 1984 and served as a Cabinet Minister in the Rajiv Gandhi government.

Her cremation is scheduled to take place at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat at 2.30 p.m. on Sunday. According to Congress sources, her mortal remains will be kept for people to pay homage at her residence B-2, Nizamuddin East from 6.00 pm (20 July) to 11.30 am (21 July).

In view of her death, Delhi Government has announced a two-day state mourning. Apart from Congress leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and leaders from other political parties expressed their grief at her demise. Describing her term as a period of momentous transformation for the capital, President Kovind expressed grief at her death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshitji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his tweet said: “I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshitji, a beloved daughter of the Congress party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family and the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a three-term CM, in this time of great grief.” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted his condolences.

Leaders made a beeline to her house at Nizamuddin to pay their tribute. They included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former President Pranab Mukherjee, L-G Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sonia Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Manoj Tiwari.