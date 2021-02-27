New Delhi: An eye surgeon from New Delhi, Dr Rahil Chaudhary, has entered Indian Records Book for conducting India’s first-ever live Blade-less, Cut-less, Flap-less Laser Specs Removal Surgery on YouTube. The Live-Stream LASIK surgery premiered on 21 December 2020 was viewed by more than 15,000 people across the globe, setting a new record for “Most views for an eye surgery live stream on YouTube”!

Dr Rahil Chaudhary (Managing Director of Eye7 Group of Eye Hospitals) was also featured in Limca’s Book of Records last year for performing “the maximum LASIK laser specs removal surgeries in India”.

Reacting to this, Dr Rahil said, “One meaningful purpose of the Live-Stream Surgery was to break the common myths about Laser Specs Removal Procedures in India and spreading awareness on how quick, safe and effective, the modern surgical treatments are!”

He also added: “It was just a way of thanking our subscribers for their love and support throughout as we hit 200K subscribers mark, I never knew this could set any record’. The surgery featured on YouTube Live Stream was ‘Epi-Contoura Refractive Surgery’ introduced by him in India. It’s the first Touch-less, Blade-less, Flap-less, Cut-less and Painless Refractive Surgery.