Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has alleged financial irregularities in the state government’s “Maa” project. The Governor tweeted about it on Saturday. The governor has asked the finance secretary to account for the expenditure till 31 March 2021 as the alleged irregularities in the transfer of funds in the “mother” project have been termed as unconstitutional. The governor claimed that in his budget speech (vote on account) speech on 5 February this year, the then finance minister Amit Mitra had announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore for the ‘Mother’ project, which was to be launched from 1 April. But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched it in mid-February. The governor has alleged that money was allocated for the project in an unconstitutional manner.

In the same tweet, Dhankhar again raised questions about the organization and success of the Biswa Bangla Bong Sommelon (BGBS). “Another revelation,” he wrote. “With the BGBS report card, Amit Mitra’s silence is explained, to hide the whole matter.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the “Maa’ project in February this year. The budget was later allocated by the then Finance Minister Amit Mitra for the project of giving pulses, rice, curry and eggs to poor families in Kolkata and various districts at a cost of Rs 5. The “Maa” project of feeding the poor at nominal cost has gained popularity. Many believe that the pro-people programme in the battle of Nilbari has given political benefits to the Trinanool Congress.