Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday offered to resign as Chief Minister and instead wanted to just be the party president to strengthen the party to fight corruption and communalism after the debacle in the Lok Sabha election. It was a shocker for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after the BJP received 18 seats from Bengal while it received 22 seats and two seats went to Congress. Mamata Banerjee also alleged that there were some foreign countries who played a big role in the victory of BJP.

According to Banerjee, “When I invited Imran Khan for a cricket match in Kolkata I was dubbed as pro-Pakistani and now BJP themselves have called Imran for the swearing-in ceremony. Is it not a pro-Pakistan move? Although I respect all countries, but as far as BJP is concerned they have double standards. They follow different policies before and after the election.” Didi further said, “I am not afraid to raise my voice.Rajiv Gandhi got 400 seats. Could he run Parliament? So, such arrogance is not good. The Opposition leaders were called Pakistanis when they raised questions. Now why is Pakistan PM being invited? Isn’t it anti-national?

After convening a meeting with her party MLAs and MPs at her residence in Kalighat, Banerjee said: “I have offered to resign from the post of Chief Minister, but my party leaders requested me not to resign. However, from now on I will focus more on strengthening my party as I am the founder of the party.”

Her comments came after Rahul Gandhi, Congress president, also offered his resignation which was rejected by the Congress working committee.

Banerjee said that though she respects people’s mandate but “BJP has succeeded in their formula of polarisation. They have succeeded in creating a divide.I am a Hindu but I am not going to accept BJP’s strategy of winning election through flexing power of money and spreading venom of communalism. Democracy cannot survive with the help of money power.”

On Saturday, Banerjee made a reshuffle in her party in 12 districts. In Jangalmahal areas where the party has lost massively, she appointed Suvendu Adhikary to look after the party organisation. Even Adhikary was made the chairman of TMC backed federation.

The TMC supremo has also clipped the wings of her nephew Abhiskek Banerjee. Abhiskek Banerjee will now review the voter list and co-ordinate some party works. Earlier he was given the charge of organising the party at Purulia and Jhargram from where BJP registered a comfortable victory. Kalyan Bandhyopadhyay was made the chief whip. Mausam Noor was appointed to look after the party organisation in Malda and also has been appointed as the chairman of TMC’s women cell.”

Calling the Election Commission as the “man of the match”, Didi said, “A well planned Hindu –Muslim divide was created with the help of money power and despite complaining to Election Commission, EC failed to take action. The BJP has mobilised all CRPF, BSF, CISF officials who helped them to distribute money to voters. I have received various complaints on this regard.”

When reporters asked her about the recent post-poll violence that led to the death of a man at Falta, Banerjee said, “Everything is under the control of the Election Commission and she has nothing to say on this matter. We have to see as I am yet to receive police reports. Now police is directly sending report to EC.”