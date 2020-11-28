Amit Shah flays DMK for ‘dynastic politics’, says Tamil Nadu will teach DMK a lesson.

CHENNAI: During his recent visit to Tamil Nadu, Home Minister Amit Shah took pot shots at the DMK for its “dynastic politics” and levelled several allegations against the DMK. Amit Shah emphasized that so far, the BJP has brought an end to dynastic politics all around the country and people of Tamil Nadu will soon teach a lesson to DMK.

While addressing the cadre of the southern district secretaries, DMK president M.K. Stalin replied to all the allegations made by Amit Shah. Stalin said: “Amit Shah has no understanding about what actually DMK is and Tamil Nadu is not a north Indian state for Amit Shah to dream of defeating DMK after his visit.”

To allegations of “dynastic politics”, Stalin listed the BJP ministers and MPs who have dynastic roots in politics and stated that he accepts that he is dynastic, but to the ideologies of the Dravidian movement. Sounding the Dravidian pitch again before the elections, he said: “The reason why Amit Shah gets angry with the DMK is because he knows we are the race which has come to uproot the Aryan hegemony and this fight is happening for years. In this election, even if 1000 Amit Shahs come, no-one can stop the DMK from winning the elections.”

Reacting to Stalin’s remarks, BJP spokesperson Narayanan said that the entire Dravidian, Aryan divide is a myth and the Dravidian ideology is an illusion created by the DMK and people have understood and as said by the Home Minister, in this election, people will put an end to “dynastic politics”.

Senior journalists and political analysts have observed that it is impossible for any political party to do politics in Tamil Nadu by Tamil Nadu politics, as the Dravidian sentiment is ingrained in them. Stating Makkal Needhi Maiam as an example, journalists say though Kamal Haasan wanted to be an alternative to the Dravidian parties, he never wanted to shy away from his Dravidian identity and no political party has offered a political alternative that will convince them. Rajinikanth, who promised spiritual politics as an alternative to Dravidian politics, has also been a non-starter.

They also argue that the reason for Dravidian parties to hold strong fort in the state is because the welfare schemes introduced by them benefited a large section of the population in the state and even the recent 7.5% reservation for the government school students in medical course education is also one such example.