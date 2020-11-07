Prominent lawyer Dr Kislay Pandey is young and brimming with energy and enthusiasm; yet has a matured calm demeanour, which comes with age and experience. The Supreme Court of India Lawyer is known for his passion towards the profession and has set several benchmarks in his area of practice. He is the solo ranger who has smashed many corrupt corporate empires in India.

A solicitor practising at the Supreme Court of India, and an adept professional in forensic audit, he is an expert in litigations related to property, corruption, financial frauds, scams, etc. The notable lawyer is known for his aggressive stance and presentation in the courtroom. Having said this, Dr Pandey has to bear the brunt of threats to life and liberty by offenders who have clout. Though many allegations have been levelled against him, none has been proven correct in letter and spirit. It’s not easy to take on huge and cash-rich corporate empires single-handedly, but with his conviction in the Judiciary and full faith in the Indian constitution, he took the charge head-on, which is no mean feat. His repetitive success is a testimonial that hard work always wins.

Numerous cases in public attention such as Shahabuddin, DHFL, Yes Bank, and other NBFCs have been battled by him. When the findings of the American Forensic Auditor Grant Thornton appointed by the Reserve Bank of India corroborated with that of Dr Panday against DHFL financial irregularities, it was truly an hour of victory for him. He had coined the term Criminal Purpose Vehicles during the forensic audit, which later was immensely popular amongst the media and the masses. In the recent past, he also pleaded the case on behalf of the wife of murdered journalist Rajdev Ranjan, who was getting death threats, making a fair trial impossible had the accused remained in Siwan, Bihar. He also took on the dreaded Bulandshahar gang rape case and got justice. He is also credited with establishing many path-breaking verdicts that were ruled in his favour by the Supreme Court such as the ruling which states that “a fair trial is the right of not only the accused but also of the victim” is an in-alienated right derived from Article 21 of the Constitution which guarantees every citizen their fundamental rights. His forensic investigation and legal work have been widely appreciated.

Dr Panday who did his schooling in Allahabad, Prayagraj, UP and LLM in Corporate Law from G.D. University; also heads Managium Juris, a top-ranking litigation law conglomerate having global dimensions. Well-versed with traditional practices, emerging practices, and global practices in the legal profession, innumerable law firms have him on their boards. Apart from these the marquee professional in an astute believer in constant learning and has a profound interest in the deep secrets of the universe – which lead him to pursue a doctoral program in Para Consciousness or Para Cosmology. Moreover, to understand the vast realm of Vedic and traditional wisdom, he has also done his Masters in Sanskrit from Varanasi.

Dr Pandey practices ‘Gyan Yoga’ and ‘Karma Yoga’ and uses his legal prowess for service to the underprivileged section by pro-bono consulting, counselling, and representing them legally in the courts. During this global pandemic, he also initiated a novel helpline, to provide complimentary legal aid to those affected by Covid-19. His NGO, the ‘Infova Foundation’, works on a wide range of causes from animal welfare to the welfare of advocates during these unprecedented times.

The constitution and the judiciary of a growing country like India surely needs a lot of professionals like Dr Kislay Pandey who is multi-talented and at the same time are socially conscious as well – an example of living life to the fullest and to have a higher sense of purpose.