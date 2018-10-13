Incidents of honey-trapping have reached alarming proportions in recent timeswith roughly one incident being reported every month.

Intelligence agencies investigating the espionage charges involving a 27-year-old scientist, who was employed with Brahmos Aerospace, have identified “some more” scientists and employees working with Defence and Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) who are believed to be sharing sensitive information with outsiders.

Officials said these scientists were honey-trapped and, in some cases, they were not even aware that the individual they were sharing the information with was the spy of a foreign country. Brahmos Aerospace, a joint venture between India’s DRDO and Russia’s military industrial consortium NPO Mashinostroyenia, is responsible for designing, developing, producing and marketing of Brahmos missiles.

Earlier this week, the military intelligence and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UPATS) had arrested Nishant Agarwal for leaking sensitive information pertaining to Brahmos project. Agarwal, who was heading the 40-member team that works for hydraulics-pneumatics and warhead integration in the Production department of the project, was honoured with the “young scientist award” by DRDO last month.

According to official sources, Agarwal was honey-trapped just like BSF jawan Achyutanand Mishra, who too was arrested recently from Noida for sharing sensitive information with a “female friend” who had befriended him on Facebook.

“Agarwal had been in touch with these spies for more than two years. We are still confirming the reasons behind sharing the information, whether he was forced to do so after being honey-trapped or he was doing it without realising that he was actually sharing them with spies,” said an official involved in the investigation.

“The Facebook profiles of these spies had titillating pictures and it was constructed in such a manner that it appears that it is a genuine profile of a girl. It is very unfortunate that such educated an individual who had a great career ahead of him fell for this,” he rued.

The agencies have now identified “a few more” scientists and other employees who have been compromised in the same manner. “It (the spy network) is much bigger than we initially thought. People working in sensitive installations and armed forces are being targeted through Facebook and Twitter. We have started sending specific advisories to stop officials from sharing their work related details on social media as it makes them prone to such targeting,” the official added.

Officials said that incidents of honey-trapping have reached an “alarming level” in recent times, with roughly one incident being reported every month. “We have been issuing repeated specific advisories which obviously are not being taken seriously. Due to increased internet and mobile penetration, this threat has become more destructive,” he stated.