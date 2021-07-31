‘With China’s assistance, Pakistan is sending drones laden with weapons to Jammu and Kashmir’.

Srinagar: Security forces and the police have said that they spotted three drones hovering at different places in the Samba district of Jammu on Thursday. J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina has told media that China is using drones against the country from Pakistan.

Recently, the security grid and intelligence agencies have requested the central government to install an anti-drone mechanism at all the sensitive places, especially in the Jammu division, after the recent drone attack on the Jammu air station. A few days ago, alert police shot down a Pakistani drone carrying five-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material in the border belt of Kanachak in Jammu. So far, whenever police and security agencies spot drones hovering over areas, they finally go for search operations in these areas to look for arms, ammunition and drugs.

“There is a conspiracy against the country despite the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. With the Chinese in Pakistan, they are sending drones laden with weapons to this side to create havoc,” Ravinder Raina, BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir, told the media in Shopian. He warned that with the help of these drones, Pakistan is sending IED material to Kashmir valley to do a big terror strike.

“With the assistance of China, Pakistan is sending drones laden with weapons to Jammu and Kashmir for destruction. Our army and alert forces along with the cooperation of the people will defeat all such designs,” Raina further said to the media.

It is in place to mention that on 23 June, forces and police shot down a drone in the Jammu division. After it was closely analyzed by the security agencies, they told the media that the drones are assembled ones made in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. While the police blamed the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Jaish-e-Mohammed for sending these drones in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir has blamed China for using Pakistani soil to send these drones to this side of the border.