NEW DELHI: A DTC cluster bus of route number 801 met with an accident in the Dwarka area, as the road suddenly caved in between Dwarka Sector 20 and Area 21. However, there was no report of any injuries or casualties in the incident. The incident happened on 20 July. The road that had caved in has been repaired after the mishap. According to information received, the passengers were not present at the time of the accident. The front part of the bus was damaged as the front part of the bus sank as the road caved in. DCP Harsh Vardhan of Dwarka district said that immediately after receiving information about the incident of 20 July, the local police also reached the spot. The bus was removed from the road by means of a crane and the road condition was brought back to normal. The officials of the department concerned were also informed of the matter, after which the work of repairing the road was started. At present, the road has been completely repaired.