RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh, which has been consistently ranked fourth in the DIPP (Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion)-World Bank “Ease of Doing Business” rankings for 2016 and 2015, fared well in 2017 as well. The state received a “Combined Scorecard of Reform Evidence and Feedback” score of 97.36% and emerged among the “Top Achievers”. Given the business-friendly policies and development of Naya Raipur as the next big logistics hub, Chhattisgarh is poised to become a top destination for investments. In fact, the investment process in mineral-rich Chhattisgarh has been digitalised as the dynamic Chhattisgarh government under Chief Minister Raman Singh has decided to facilitate industrialists to execute formalities at the click of a mouse. The Chief Minister has launched a website, under the control of the State Investment Promotion Board, to facilitate ease of doing business for investors in the state. Investors can now apply for land and other clearances online; they can access its status and get the order from the authorities concerned online. The land allotment process for industries would be online and the allotment letter would also be posted online. On the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” programme, the state government has started the “Make in Chhattisgarh” programme. At present, the state has 42 main industrial areas. Metal Park, Engineering Park, Food Park, Plastics Park, Aluminum Park, etc, are being developed. Chhattisgarh has progressed a lot in steel, food security, aluminum, and service areas. Many policies have been eased for investors, as a result of which investments in the state have increased tremendously.

Logistics and supply chain hub

Chhattisgarh is developing a futuristic logistics and supply chain hub and Naya Raipur will become the prime centre for this. Investors can keep track of facilities being provided to officials. The Chhattisgarh government has tried to provide these facilities, thus boosting investments to the state. Industries interested in setting up their base in Chhattisgarh also want skilled manpower for their projects for which the state government has started one of the biggest skill development programmes in the state. In the last three years, over three lakh people have taken advantage of this programme. In the last five years, Chhattisgarh has achieved an investment of $115 billion—around 14% more than the national average and second highest among all states.

State’s first BPO hub in Raipur

The first Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) centre of Chhattisgarh came up in Raipur, within a year of the IT and Electronics Policy (2014-2019) coming into force. The BPO centre, started by Patra India BPO Service Private Limited, provides employment to many youths.