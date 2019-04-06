Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu smells conspiracy in EC’s move.

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (EC)’s decision to remove Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary (CS) Anil Chandra Punetha and appoint L.V. Subramanyam in his place on Friday night has deeply stirred the poll-bound state’s politics.

Enraged over this move, Chief Minister and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu smelled a conspiracy in it and alleged that he too “might be arrested” days before the polling.

“There is a big conspiracy going on. The EC’s decision to sack the CS is part of a deeper game played out by the PM and YSR Congress party’s Jagan Mohan Reddy. This is nothing but an attempt to weaken me in the final stage of campaigning. Don’t be surprised even if I am arrested anytime before the polling on 11 April,” Naidu said while participating in a protest demonstration in Vijayawada on Friday evening.

Naidu was protesting against the Income Tax (I-T) raids on TDP candidate from Kadapa district and former chairman of TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav and TDP’s Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh since Thursday. Naidu was taking a leaf out of Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy who too protested against I-T raids in Bangalore last week.

The news of CS sacking came even as Naidu was winding his protest. An enraged Naidu took a mike and told the crowds that it was the duty of people to protect him if something happens to him. “They have removed the Intelligence DP and now my CS has been removed; I see clear danger to myself,” the CM said.

The EC acted against Punetha for his refusal to implement its earlier order sacking AP DGP (Intelligence) A.B. Venkateswara Rao last week. Punetha first issued orders transferring Rao through a GO (government order) No 716, but later cancelled it through GO No 720, on the ground that Rao doesn’t come under the purview of EC as he was not on election duties. Not only that, the CS, on behalf of the state government, went to the High Court challenging the EC orders transferring Intelligence chief. However, the HC refused to stay the EC orders and finally Rao was replaced by another senior IPS officer Viswajit. Angered by Punetha’s stand, the EC called him to Delhi last week and sought explanation from him.

The EC on Friday night issued orders transferring Punetha from CS post and appointing Subramanyam, a 1983 batch IAS officer in his place. The EC made it clear that Punetha should be kept away from election duties. Now there are reports that the EC also might shift DGP R.P. Thakur, but so far there is confirmation.

Incidentally, Subramanyam is one of the IAS officers bypassed for the CS post by the CM and Punetha, one year junior to him, bagged the coveted post. Now, Subramanyam got the post from Punetha, through the EC order. Subramanyam was an accused by the CBI in the Jagan’s disproportionate assets case, but was acquitted for lack of evidence later. He took charge as CS at 11.30 am on Saturday.