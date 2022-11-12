NEW DELHI: Recently, the Election Commission released a notification regarding election symbols. The independent candidates have been given the choice of 197 election symbols. Green Chilli, apple, lady finger, pineapple and watermelon—independent candidates have been given a plethora of symbols to choose from.

With the announcement of the election date for MCD elections, the Election Commission has sounded the poll bugle. According to the current scenario, BJP and AAP are in stiff competition with each other in the majority of wards, but independent candidates could create competition in many wards in the capital. According to the notification, election symbols for the national political parties will remain the same and even the symbol of 27 state parties will also remain the same.

Not only fruits and vegetables, but other creative symbols are also listed on the notification. These election symbols include from bat to hockey and from watermelon to walnut, as also Cauliflower, biscuits, CCTV cameras, cots, laptops, rubber stamps, helmets, air conditioners and saws, glass cups and football etc. If more than one contesting candidate indicates their preference for the same symbol, the returning officer shall decide by lot to which of such candidates the symbol will be allotted. In the last 2017 civic polls, independent candidates clinched the eleven wards in the then three MCDs.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has started preparations for the nomination process. The state election commission has directed the district election officers and returning officers to ramp up their preparations in anticipation of an increased rush for nomination filing on 14 November as the nomination process will not be open on Saturday and Sunday.

“Accordingly, the second Saturday falling on 12 November 2022, will be a public holiday for the purpose of receiving nominations. No nomination papers from candidates would be received on 12 November and 13 November, being public holidays. The rush of nominations is expected on Monday which is the last day for filing nominations,” the EC stated.

In the previous civic body elections in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27. The residents of the national capital will vote for the 250-ward MCD on 4 December and counting and results will be announced on 7 December. The nomination process for the polls, which started on 7 November, will conclude on 14 November.