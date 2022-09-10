By giving priority to education and health in politics and society, dreams of democracy and progress will be realized.

Poverty, corruption, reservation, and temple-mosque issues influenced electoral politics for decades. In the course of 70 years, a class called “progressive” in the name of socialism, communism, and capitalism influenced the support and opposition to power. In 2014, Narendra Modi made development and the Gujarat model the main focus. After becoming the Prime Minister, he got good majority support in 2019 by giving benefits of girl education, yoga and healthcare from Ayushman Bharat, home-gas to the poor, Rs 6,000 in the bank accounts of small farmers in different areas of the country. Now, on the basis of this formula from Modi, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has made school-hospital, i.e., education and health, the main agenda of politics. Certainly, their claims about Delhi are false and are just propaganda. But not only Punjab or Gujarat, education and health are important issues for other states, and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will give the right direction to the politics of power and democracy. That’s why Prime Minister Narendra Modi first made a new education policy and has now announced a big plan and budget for the rejuvenation of government schools in the country. Perhaps people are not paying attention to the fact that not only in India, but also in countries like Britain and America, the National Health Service and affordable education remain the major issues in the politics of power. You listen to the issues of the recent British Prime Ministerial election or the election campaigns of US Presidents Obama, Trump, etc. UK health services are currently in a shambles. This year, 60,000 children could not get a place in government schools, despite the very small population compared to India. According to official information, in 2024, if the situation does not improve, 1,20,000 children will not be able to get a place in government schools. Private schools are very expensive there, and normal families cannot afford those. You may be surprised to know that the registration for admission to schools is done before the birth of the child. Reports have been issued on the problems of management, inadequate staffing, and admissions to secondary schools in the education system of the government or private schools.

From this point of view, it is necessary to focus on the real issues of the present and future of the people in India by moving away from casteist, communal or worn-out paper slogans. Without proper education and good health, is it possible to get any employment, be it farming or business? However, under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM Shree) scheme, a budget provision of about Rs 18,000 crore is welcome to develop 14,597 government schools as model government schools. This initiative can provide a new direction in five years. Kejriwal’s objection is absurd, since this scheme is not being implemented in one million schools in the country simultaneously. Kejriwal, who has been in a government job, does not know that even today, education is under state governments and how big a budget would be required to implement the scheme on a large scale. Yes, having a model state government can also improve its other schools. Right now, the challenge of implementing the Modi government’s new education policy is the right way for the country.

India continued to progress with the contribution of lakhs of teachers, but the revolutionary “Maha Yagya” of making India the country of our dreams has now started. According to the views of approximately 2.5 lakh people, education policy is now being implemented following intense discussions among academicians. The new policy prioritises making the mother tongue, Indian languages, the foundation of education and making education useful from the standpoint of earning a living. Instead of competing to move forward on the basis of marks, arrangements have been made to decide the future of the new generation through all-round development. With the knowledge of Sanskrit and Indian languages, in the true sense of rising above caste, religion, and regionalism, future generations can be connected for the uplift of the entire human society. No one can object to learning English and other languages of the world, given their benefits to the country and the world. By connecting with one’s mother tongue and Indian languages from childhood, the feeling of national unity and self-reliance will be strengthened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken this biggest revolutionary decision after freeing Kashmir from Article 370. On the occasion of Mahayagya, along with the chanting of the surroundings, external noise is also natural. Despite saying everything is good, some parties, leaders, or organisations have raised questions on the education policy and have expressed apprehensions. If some regulatory system is not maintained, there will be chaos. In the name of rights of the states, which country in the world has different courses and colours? Due to the misuse of regional autonomy, children in many states have been left behind. Mahatma Gandhi said, “True education is that which encourages the spiritual, intellectual, and physical development of the children and tries to make it perfect.” Similarly, former President and great educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan said, “Education is not just a means of earning livelihood, nor is it an agency for educating citizens, nor is it an elementary idea. It is the beginning of the soul in life, the training of the human soul for truth and duty. This is the second birth, which can be called divine birth.”

It is also important in the new education policy that various systems will be established to prevent the commercialization of school and higher education. A transparent system will be developed to fix the maximum fees for various institutions so that private institutions cannot do their own thing. NCFSE, a new and comprehensive national curriculum for school education, and NCERT based on the principles of the National Education Policy, the core curriculum requirements, will be prepared in consultation with all stakeholders, including state governments, ministries, the central government, departments concerned, and other expert bodies, and will be made available in all regional languages. This course will also be reviewed and updated in 5 to 10 years. In view of the national and international needs and challenges today, it is imperative to introduce students to various dimensions such as traditional knowledge and artificial intelligence, design thinking, holistic health, organic living, environmental education, global citizenship education, and digital education, hence the foundation or basic emphasis has been laid on the education of all these. Now it is not a matter of only one party or election; by giving priority to education and health in politics and society, dreams of democracy and progress will be realized.

The author is editorial director of ITV Network-India News and Dainik Aaj Samaj.