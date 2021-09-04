BJP has given space to 7 MPs of different castes, from UP in the Cabinet reshuffle.

New Delhi: The result of the Uttar Pradesh elections, scheduled for February next year, will be a “milestone”, in one way or the other, for the party’s internal dynamics, as per the inner deliberations among the BJP leaders. If the party is able to retain power and repeat the performance of 2017, where it won 312 seats, then the stature of Chief Minister Adityanath, both nationally and within his party, will grow significantly.

However, as per readings of some BJP Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs, should the BJP fail to cross the magic number of 202 (the UP Assembly has 403 seats) and gets limited to around 170-180 seats, then it is likely to tie-up with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to form the government. Mayawati has multiple times, in the recent past, stated that her party will support anyone, including the BJP, to defeat Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates.

These BJP leaders, who believe that the BJP will find it hard to cross 200 seats in UP this time, have based their findings on the feedback that they have received regarding the party’s problems in solving the complex caste equation in the huge state. It was with the objective to solve this caste quagmire that the party has given space to seven MPs, representing different castes, from UP in the July cabinet reshuffle.

Interestingly, former Union minister and Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who has now joined the BJP and is expected to get a place in the state cabinet, was among the leaders who was earlier “speaking out” against some policies followed by the Yogi Adityanath government. Lucknow-based official sources, however, told The Sunday Guardian that the focus of the present government on improving law and orders in the state will single-handedly ensure that the party does well in the February polls and overcome all “caste-based questions” that the present government was facing from the Opposition and the members of the media and civil society.

“The CM, all these years, has been extremely focused on ensuring law and order situation in the state improves considerably. The result of this focused approach is in the public domain for everyone to see. Now there are no organized crime syndicates operating in the state, all mafia have shifted to other states or countries. There is a fear of this government among criminals. Earlier, a criminal would run to UP after committing a crime in other states. Now criminals don’t have the courage to occupy someone else’s house or plot. This ‘achievement’ will transcend all caste issues that the party might be facing,” an IAS officer, who has been closely working with the UP government, told The Sunday Guardian.

“The BJP has always been a dynamic, evolving party. Here, the primary shelf life, generally, of leaders is 10-15 years. Vajpayee and Advani were exceptions. If the BJP repeats its performance in UP, then CM Adityanath will emerge as the tallest among the regional equals. His popularity is spread across all castes, while the number of his core voters has increased manifold in recent times. UP sends the largest number of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members.

All these factors combined will give a very strong launching pad for CM Adityanath to launch himself at national politics in the future.

However, Yogi Adityanath will first need to overcome multiple internal challenges,” a former BJP Rajya Sabha member told The Sunday Guardian. UP may, as in the past, once again be the game-changer in the politics of India, based on the results of the coming Assembly polls.