Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Sagar are upbeat as many star campaigners have already visited the constituency, including Rajnath Singh, Uma Bharti and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The city unit was seen actively preparing for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 5 May, when he will address a rally at Kajliwan Maidan. This week, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the constituency and addressed rallies and held road shows in favour of the BJP candidate. One such rally was organised at Rahatgarh, about 37 km from Sagar. The major talking points of Chouhan at the rally are:

Voting for BJP candidate Raj Bahadur Singh will serve twin purposes—it will help make Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again and the Kamal Nath government will come to its senses. Under Narendra Modi, India has made a distinct identity in the world community. This election is not a simple one. This is for shaping new India. He is trying to ensure development in all 10 directions. Congress leaders have broken all previous records of lying. Farmers have been taken for a ride in the name of loan waiver. The state government needs Rs 48,000 crore for waiving farmers’ loans, but there is no money in the state exchequer. Chief Minister Kamal Nath should tell us if the loan has been waived, why farmers are committing suicide. My government had started several welfare schemes for the poor, but the Kamal Nath government closed them. The Kamal Nath government has launched the “Vasooli abhiyan’ (mission extortion). Congressmen are busy making money. “Congress ki gazab gati, char maah mein arabpati.”