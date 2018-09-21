The budget for 2018-19 presented by the Chief Minister lays stress on the empowerment of women in the state.

The Chhattisgarh government, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Raman Singh, has been at the forefront in taking initiatives to empower women in the state. The Centre has also helped the state governnment in its efforts to empower women.

Addressing this year’s first episode of “Mann ki Baat” radio talk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded the progress women have made in several spheres. The PM made a special mention of Chhattisgarh in his talk, noting how tribal women from Maoist dens in Chhattisgarh have now become self-reliant by driving e-rickshaws.

Women in Chhattisgarh are consistently encouraged to take full advantage of various schemes like the Sukanya Samrudhi Scheme and the Prime Minister’s Jan DhanYojana, and become economically independent. Chhattisgarh has witnessed the highly successful implementation of national schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme that gives LPG connections to women in rural areas who were earlier dependent on collecting firewood.

Even the budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 presented by the Chief Minister lays stress on the empowerment of women in the state, besides development of other sectors. One of the unique schemes launched by Chief Minister Raman Singh in the state is the “One Stop Centre” for women who have been victims of various kinds of violence. The Centre, touted as the first of its kind in the country, has been built at a cost of Rs 37.67 lakh, and takes care of physical and psychological well-being of women who are victims of various kinds of violence. The victims can seek help by directly walking in or by calling a toll-free number. The victims of rape and dowry harassment can get medical aid and help in filing FIRs, legal advice and psychological counselling.

Balco’s ‘Unnati Fresh’

To promote the concept of selling farm fresh vegetables by farmers directly to customers and make women self-reliant, Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (Balco) had inaugurated a local farmers’ group, “Unnati Fresh” in Korba. Balco has made a start towards ensuring financial freedom of women and their self-dependence. Apart from vegetable growing, women are able to involve themselves in stitching work as well.