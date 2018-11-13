Sir,

This is with regard to the opinion piece titled, Monsanto’sprofits, not Diwali, creating smoke in Delhi (4 November 2018,by Arvind Kumar) in your esteemed publication. It is surprisingto note that your publication has decided to publish an opinionwhich makes unsubstantiated allegations and more importantlywhat is factually inaccurate.

The author’s accusation of Monsanto for the issue of pollution inDelhi and term the Punjab Preservation of Subsoil Water Act,2009 as Monsanto law and the primary reason leading topollution in Delhi is not only malicious, but is also brazen in itsattempt to malign Monsanto. It attempts to sensationalize policydecisions taken by the government and the elected lawmakers inall their wisdom, and anyhow link it to Monsanto as the intendedbeneficiary.

The esteemed readers of your publication deserve a fact-basedand analytical articulation and this opinion piece is grosslymisleading in both fairness and accuracy.

We would like to provide our point of view on the article and theblatant inaccuracies.

1. Punjab continues to struggle with paucity of groundwater andcrop shift is a reality to embrace:

Today, agriculture in Punjab and neighbouring Haryanacontinues to struggle with severe paucity of groundwater. TheCentral groundwater board has found that 82% of Punjab areashave seen a substantial fall in the groundwater level based on thedata compiled by the board between 2006 and 2015, followed byfindings in 2016 and 2017. Experts attribute this to shift intraditional cultivation pattern from maize-wheat to paddy-wheatcycle, which has led to unprecedented exploitation ofgroundwater for irrigation. Agriculture experts in Punjabcontinue to recommend an integrated water managementstrategy, including drip irrigation, change in cropping patternand banning early plantation of paddy so that the monsoon run-off can be used to irrigate the paddy fields, reducing thedependence on groundwater for irrigation.

2. Introduction of Bt-cotton has significantly benefitted India,India’s farmers and farmers in Punjab:

The introduction of Bt-cotton in India has transformed cottoncultivation in the country, increasing yields from 191 kg/Ha in2002 to around 532 kg/Ha in 2014 and making India the largestexporter of cotton globally. Acreage of cotton across the countrywent up from 7.7MHa to around 12MHa in the same period andis a reflection of the fact that farmers across the countrywholeheartedly adopting the technology that provided themprotection from debilitating pests, helped reduce pesticide useand helped farmers more than double their income.

The choice to plant cotton or paddy is largely dependent on farmeconomics and an intrinsic choice of farmers and the sameapplies to farmers of Punjab who have been very progressive.

3. Blaming Monsanto for policy decisions of governments andthen to pollution in Delhi is outright illogical:

A recent study by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpurindicates that the major causes of air pollution in Delhi are roadand construction dust, industrial pollution, municipal wasteburning and automobile emissions. The article convenientlyignores all other sources of air pollution and presents stubbleburning by Punjab’s paddy farmers as the sole cause for thepollution. Post-harvest of paddy, some farmers undertake thepractice of burning stubble from the paddy harvest to preparetheir land for the upcoming Rabi season.

It might be pertinent to present to your readers the fact thatMonsanto has no control on the farmers’ decision to cultivatepaddy and how to undertake land preparation for the nextseason. We are not in the business of paddy, neither in wheat andlack any commercial interest whatsoever in them. The premisethat Monsanto has influenced the Punjab groundwater law topromote GM cotton is therefore contrary to established facts andis only intended to create a controversy where none exists. Inaddition, your readers might be interested to note that Monsantohas not introduced any GM food crops in India.

The article seems to have grossly contorted variousdevelopments to fit a particular mould. Moreover, such a one-sided and unsubstantiated depiction prevents farmers andconsumers, your readers, from exercising a well-informedchoice when it comes to adopting the latest agriculturalinnovations.

It is regrettable that your publication has decided to print thisinaccurate story without verifying the accuracy of the statementsin the article and cross referencing the remarks with informationthat has been publicly available for several years.

This article has published false accusations and insinuations thathave relied upon inaccurate or false information, distorted facts,and grievously damages the reputation of Monsanto. Monsantotherefore requests that our views be published in The SundayGuardian, and in online versions, with equal prominence as thearticle in question.

Arun Gopalakrishnan

Lead—Corporate Communications

Monsanto India

Andheri (East), Mumbai

India

ARVIND KUMAR REPLIES:

Arun Gopalakrishnan, Monsanto’s official for CorporateCommunications, is just doing his job of defending his employerand his stance is thus understandable. However, we cannotignore the facts or go against scientific analysis. The facts hereare straightforward. For around 25 years since the early 1970swhen farmers in Punjab started growing rice as a primary crop,they burnt the residue of their fields in September and Delhi wasspared from the smoke resulting from such burning, but whenthe burning was delayed after 2006 to the post-monsoon seasonwhen the wind changed direction, Delhi bore the brunt of theimpact. Further, my article highlighted the statement of thePunjab Agriculture Minister in 2007 that Bt Cotton be growninstead of rice. His statement supports the claim that Monsantowould be the beneficiary of such a policy. This is clearly anaccurate conclusion.

This column is by no means the first one to link the annualblanket of smoke in November over Delhi to fields in Punjabbeing set on fire. A number of other newspapers and televisionchannels have repeatedly made the same claim over the past fewyears. The only extra piece of information supplied by thiscolumn was that wind carried smoke from Punjab towards Delhionly in the recent past, and it provided the reason for the changefrom the past. Although Delhi has been combating pollution formany years, it is a well documented fact that smoke fromPunjab’s fires remained in Punjab in earlier years when farmerscompleted burning their fields before the monsoon winds ceasedand changed direction.

Mr Gopalakrishnan’s is in a state of denial when he asserts thatfarmers in Punjab burning their fields is not the “primaryreason” for the blanket of smoke over Delhi in November. Healso makes a factually incorrect accusation when he claims thatthe “article conveniently ignores all other sources of airpollution and presents stubble burning by Punjab’s paddyfarmers as the sole cause for the pollution.” To the contrary, thearticle acknowledges that Delhi suffers from “vehicular andindustrial pollution, apart from smoke from bonfires in winter.”

Perhaps what he means is that the article does not mentionMonsanto’s role in contaminating the air, water and earth aroundthe world! Maybe we should discuss how Monsanto suppliedmillions of litres of Agent Orange that was dropped overVietnam, killing and maiming millions of people and poisoningthe earth? Or must we talk about Polychlorinated biphenyls(PCBs) sold by Monsanto which made the air and water of theworld toxic? The effects of Agent Orange and PCBs continue tothis day. Those directly exposed to Agent Orange suffer fromvarious medical problems and babies continue to be born withsevere deformities, while PCBs continue to linger in water andair making them toxic.

A convenient claim by the Monsanto PR official, who respondedto the article, is that Monsanto’s Bt Cotton has reduced the usageof pesticides. This claim does nothing to address the point in theoriginal article about Monsanto’s products being responsible forkilling bees around the world and several European countriesbanning their products. This claim also misses the fact thatMonsanto’s Bt Cotton uses more fertilizers than traditionalvarieties of cotton. According to a study by Council of SocialDevelopment (CSD) entitled ‘Socio-Economic ImpactAssessment of BT Cotton in India,’ “Bt [cotton] is found to beassociated with higher use of chemical fertilizers therebycausing a threat to soil health.” It is a well known fact thatfertilizers mixed to the soil over the years has resulted in theinability of the soil to absorb water and this is one of the reasonsfor the depletion of groundwater.

Monsanto’s pontification about saving water is truly ironical asthe amount of water needed to produce one kilogram of cotton isnearly four times the amount needed to produce one kilogram ofrice. According to UK’s Institution of Mechanical Engineers, ittakes 2.497 litres of water to produce 1 kilogram of rice, but2,495 litres of water produces just 250 grams of cotton. It wasdue to the cotton farms of Uzbekistan guzzling up water in theAmu Darya river that we ended up with a major ecologicaldisaster in the form of Aral Sea drying up. That was not even Btcotton. CSD’s survey shows that Bt cotton is a water-intensivecrop as farmers who irrigated their fields three times per cyclefor non-Bt varieties of cotton crop now irrigate them five timesper cycle for Bt cotton. That means it takes 16,633 litres ofwater to grow a kilogram of Bt cotton.

The claim that Monsanto has no food crops in India is a half-truth. It was the Indian government under pressure from farmersand activists which blocked the introduction of Bt brinjal.Additionally, Monsanto playing coy about influencinggovernments is Orwellian behaviour. According to Wikileakscable 10NEWDELHI275_a from 2010, Mahyco which is “26percent owned by Monsanto” has been developing Bt brinjal,and “USAID, through its Agricultural Biotechnology SupportProject II (ABSP II) led by Cornell University, which works inpartnership with the Government of India’s Department ofBiotechnology (DBT), the Indian Institute of VegetableResearch, TNAU, and UAS, Dharwad, has been supporting thework on Bt brinjal for six years.” Another cable from Wikileaks(Cable 10NEWDELHI355_a) shows that American SenatorClaire McCaskill was lobbying the Indian government on behalfof Monsanto.

It is of course an uncomfortable fact for the proponents ofGenetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) around the world,particularly USAID, that India has achieved self-sufficiency inthe production of food grains without any GMO crop, and partof that success is due to rice cultivation in Punjab. This self-sufficiency flies in the face of the standard propaganda aboutGMO crops feeding the world. The solution for the proponentsof GMOs then is to destroy the success story of India and alterthe food habits of Indians and convert them to meat eaters. Afterall, GMO corn and GMO soybeans are used as chicken feed.Indians would even be grateful to firms producing GMOs forproducing chicken feed.