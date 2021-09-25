New Delhi: Global Counterterrorism Council (GCTC), an international think tank based in New Delhi, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of securing India and in memory of Global Counter Terrorism Council (GCTC) Member Maj Gen Raj Krishan Malhotra, AVSM, VSM (Retd.), organized a three-day conference on “Secure India 2.0: Strategic Infrastructure and Border Development”, that successfully probed into the intricacies of border guarding, border management and strategic infrastructure; how they have evolved and the capability of the authorities to meet the future challenges that might arise, a press release dated 17 September said. The conference dealt with important aspects of strategic infrastructure and border development, which included: External security challenges at the borders, response of other countries and solutions; Internal security challenges at land borders; China policy of encircling India and counter measures; new technological challenges at the borders like drone attack-surveillance by enemy, use of modern technology: social media etc; Strategy and Long-term perspectives of Infrastructure Development in Border Areas; Achievements & Landmarks; Challenges, Strategy and Vision of Coastal & Maritime Security; Countering internal security challenges at the borders.

Dr Shekar Dutt, former Defence Secretary of GoI, highlighted the importance of surveillance and noted “The best way to secure the borders is to know what is happening on the other side. And technology provides that opportunity with different forms of technology like satellites and the other forms of surveillance.”

In remembering Major Gen Raj Krishan Malhotra, Mrs Veenakshi Malhotra (wife), Dr Gurbeen Malhotra (Brother), Maj Gen Raj Krishan Malhotra (brother) and the son of Maj Gen Raj Krishan Malhotra highlighted the Major’s dedication to the services and the country. The first day began with a case study presented by Lt Col Guermantes Lailari, Former USAF Foreign Area Officer on the challenges faced by Israel at its borders. The second day began with a panel discussion on the Internal security challenges at the land borders with emphasis on the Indo-China border management by ITBP and the challenges faced along the Indo-Myanmar border with Lt Gen Arun Sahni, PVSM, UYSM, SM, VSM Former General Officer Commanding in Chief, Indian Army as the session chair. The third day began with a panel discussion on the Challenges, Strategy and Vision of Coastal & Maritime Security which was chaired by Vice Admiral Anil Chopra, PVSM, AVSM, Former FoC-in-C, Western Naval Command & Former FOC-in-C, Eastern Naval Command and Former DG-Indian Coast Guard.