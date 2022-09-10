BJP has also asked its councillors to start preparing for the MCD polls.

NEW DELHI: After releasing a sting video on social media, the Delhi BJP unit has gone more aggressive in taking up the issue of the new excise policy. Various leaders of the party unit have hit the streets against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

From signature campaigns to protests outside residences of AAP leaders, the whole BJP cadre is seen cornering AAP on the excise policy issue. Earlier, BJP used both social media and mainstream media to build a narrative against AAP, but now the party is directly going in public. In the coming days, BJP is planning to intensify their campaign; currently, BJP is focusing on metro stations and other prominent places but in the coming days “party leaders and workers will go market to market, street to street and door to door in public”, a BJP spokesperson said.

Keeping MCD polls in mind, the BJP has also asked its councillors to start preparing for the upcoming MCD polls which can take place around December this year after the delimitation process. “In every ward, we will go door to door and will inform the public about irregularities in the new liquor policy,” a BJP leader said.

Recently, BJP leader Sambit Patra has urged liquor traders to come out and speak about how they were allegedly asked to pay a hefty amount to the Delhi government to get liquor licences. “Our party leadership has asked traders to come out and speak the truth and tell the public how much they have paid to get licence. By bringing the corrupt excise policy, AAP has cheated the public of Delhi and by taking a U-turn on the policy, AAP has cheated traders,” BJP spokesperson Shekhar Awasthi said. “Soon, they will speak because they know they are all indulged in this great scam,” the leader added. “Before the elections, the Delhi government promised that they will provide water in every house but unfortunately they have provided liquor in every house,” the BJP leader added. BJP leaders say that they will not stop this campaign until Manish Sisodia is asked to reign. Delhi BJP MLAs have written a letter to the CBI, asking the agency to take cognizance of the sting video, and demanding an investigation into the matter. A sting video was released by the Delhi BJP unit, in which the father of one of the accused, Sunny Marwah, is seen discussing how the Delhi government received kickbacks to give free hand to liquor traders in the capital.