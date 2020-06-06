His tweets are meant to absolve Pakistan from a terror strike the GHQ and ISI have been planning against India.

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies, including people tasked with similar responsibilities by the Ministry of Defence, believe that the false bogey of The Resistance Front (TRF), that is being pushed by GHQ Rawalpindi and ISI as a new terror group composed of Indian nationals, is a part of a big plan by ISI strategists to carry out a spectacular attack, similar to the 2019 Pulwama attack, on Indian soil.

Multiple officials working with different intelligence gathering agencies have told The Sunday Guardian that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been tweeting and talking about a “false flag” operation in India, too, is playing an important role in the same big plan.

“Imran Khan has shared at least six tweets in the last few months, stating that ‘false flag operations’ will be carried out by agencies in India for which the blame will be shifted to Pakistan. This series of tweets are a part of the pre-emptive steps being taken by Khan to absolve Pakistan from a terror strike that the GHQ and ISI have been planning for a long time against India. It is in the same context, that a false bogey of TRF, which in reality is nothing but a new name of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) terrorists, is being raised, so that when ‘this’ big strike takes place, it will be ‘claimed’ by TRF, giving a clean chit to LeT and HM. Secondly, once India says that the plotting of the terror strike took place in Pakistan, then Pakistan will say to the world that no less than their country’s PM had predicted that India will blame Pakistan for a terror attack in the near future,” a senior official in uniform told The Sunday Guardian.

The Twitter feed of Khan analysed by The Sunday Guardian showed that he used the phrase “false flag operation” at least seven times in the last few months, including on 6, 17, 21, 27 May, 19 January, 21 December 2019 and 23 August 2019.

The TRF, as The Sunday Guardian has reported in the past, has been brought into existence by the ISI and GHQ Rawalpindi strategists to keep the sanctions of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) away from Pakistan.

“FATF and other international agencies are already keeping an eye on Jaish, HM and LeT and any major strike by them will make it very difficult for Pakistan to escape crippling sanctions by FATF. However, ISI believes that not carrying out major operations in Kashmir for too long is going to hit its credibility and hence this birth of ‘TRF’. However, we have gathered solid evidence that will prove that TRF is not any new group and it is being operated and handled from major cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad and Karachi,” an official with an intelligence agency said.