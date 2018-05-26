Though there was suspension of border shelling in Jammu, Kathua and Samba sectors on Friday, thousands of families living near the International Border (IB) continue to take shelter in sheds and fear for their safety. In the last few days, five civilians have been killed and dozens injured due to heavy shelling by the Pakistani forces. According to officials, the latest shelling by Pakistan was one of the most intense since 2014. Around one lakh people have been displaced from villages, especially along the 200 km long IB in Jammu. “We are living in fear and we do not have any facilities in these makeshift sheds. There is no electricity, proper toilets or food,” said Mangat Ram, who has migrated from the Arnia sector of Jammu and is putting up at a government building. Many injured civilians are being treated in hospitals of Jammu. Jammu Additional Deputy Commissioner Arun Manhas said that they have asked displaced villagers not to return to their homes for a few more days.