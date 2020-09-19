Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has assured the families of Rajouri that they will get justice if the two parallel probes by army and police into the Shopain “fake encounter” case find anyone responsible for such killings. Sinha’s response came after the families appealed for his intervention as they are waiting for the results of the DNA samples without any official assistance to them. In a major development, Army spokesman on Friday said that during the court of inquiry initiated by them in the Shopian “fake encounter” case, they have found that “troops involved in this encounter have prima facie” violated the AFSPA norms. The Army has concluded the internal court of inquires indicting the RR Unit which conducted its operation on 18 July. The spokesman said that though DNA sampling results were awaited and the police investigation regarding the involvement of the deceased in terrorism-related incidents is under process, the Army is committed to its promise of zero tolerance to abuse of law even under AFSPA. With little financial support available to the family members of the three young boys who had come to Kulgam and Shopian to work as labourers in apple orchards, they are awaiting the results of the DNA tests taken by police a few weeks ago as the investigation is going at a very slow pace. Recently, these family members appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene in their case. On 18 July this year, the army said they have killed three Pakistani terrorists in a gunfight in a remote village of Amshipora Shopian in South Kashmir.