New Delhi: BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta said on Saturday that the protest against the three new farm laws by the farmers is sponsored by the Congress. He said, “Because of the three amended farm laws, the agents (arhtiyas) income has been affected and most of them are from the Congress.” However, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary denied the allegation and said that not only the farmers from Punjab are protesting, but also farmers from Uttarakhand, Haryana and East Uttar Pradesh are coming to Delhi. Gupta said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government supports the farmers and the aim of the government is to double the farmers’ income in the next few years. He said, “Why only Punjab farmers are protesting against the laws? It is clear that it is sponsored by the Congress government.” He also said that the government is willing to talk to the protesting farmers and find a solution. Meanwhile, farmers who succeeded in entering Delhi and were trying to reach the Ramlila ground, have been taken to Burari. Congress leaders like Randeep Surjewala and Pawan Khera met the farmers in Panipat and supported their rally. Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured that the government is ready for talks with the farmers’ unions on 3 December. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said: “The BJP is not interested in resolving the crisis”.