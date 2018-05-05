An amount of Rs 1, 850 crore deposited in the accounts of 12 lakh farmers under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana.

Under the efforts to fetch fair value of their produce for farmers in Madhya Pradesh, an amount of about Rs 3,527 crore has been deposited in the accounts of the farmers in the last six months through various schemes. Prominent among these schemes are Mukhya Mantri Kisan Bhavantar Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana.

In addition, in Rabi 2017-18, about Rs 15 thousand crore will be provided as an incentive amount of Rs 100 per quintal in the accounts of approximately 1.5 million farmers registered for procurement of gram, lentils and mustard at minimum support price. It is noteworthy that arrangements have been made to purchase 21 lakh MT gram, 3 lakh MT of lentils and 4 lakh MT of mustard during the period from April 10 to June 9 from registered farmers on support price.

Rs. 1,677 crore out of the amount of Rs. 3,527 crore which has been transferred to the farmers’ accounts, includes the incentive of Rs 200 per quintal on the purchase of paddy of Rabi 2016-17. Bhavantar amount of Rs 1, 850 crore deposited in the account of 12 lakh farmers under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, which was implemented on pilot basis for the year 2017-18, is also included in this.

Additional benefit of Rs 1000 crore on Mandi rates

Apart from this, the state government has made an additional benefit of Rs. 1000 crore available to the farmers by purchasing onion, moong, arhar, lentil and urad through a price support scheme on Mandi rates falling lower than MSP.

Incentive to be given in Rabi Marketing Season Year 2018-19

State Government has decided to give incentives to farmers who sell wheat in e-procurement in Rabi Marketing Season 2018-19. By May 26th this year, the farmers who sell wheat in the Mandi at minimum support price will be given an incentive at the rate of Rs. 265 per quintal under the Mukhya Mantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana. In the same season, farmers who have registered for e-procurement and who will sell gram, lentil and mustard will be given incentive at the rate of Rs 100 per quintal for selling in the period of June 9th.