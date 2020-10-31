New Delhi: Festive season, onset of winter and increase in air pollution have led to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases continuously in four days.

In view of the alarming situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called a special review meeting with officials of the Delhi government to discuss the issue on Monday. After July, this is the second time that the Centre has intervened. In the last meeting, Home Minister Amit shah had discussed the issue with Chief Minister Arvind Kejiriwal, State health Minister Satyendra Jain and other officials after which testing and tracing were ramped up.

“It’s combined effect of the festive season, decrease in temperature and increased pollution. The experts had also suggested that at this time COVID-19 cases could rise.” said Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain. This is the fifth day when Delhi has reported a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 4,853 cases, while it reported 5,673 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. On Thursday, 5,739 and 5,891 cases were reported. Similarly, 47 deaths were reported on Friday. Such a spike in coronavirus cases has never been recorded in Delhi since the outbreak of the virus. According to the experts, “People are roaming around without any precautions. Casual attitude is not good.” says Dr. MV Padma, Neurologist, AIIMS “Reduced interstate travel restrictions have led to an influx of patient. The onset of winter has led to an influx of patients with other illness like respiratory ailments and on routine testing, they have been coincidentally found to have COVID infection,” said Dr. Anupama Singh, Senior Consultant, Vimhans Niyati Hospital.