New Delhi: Police have registered an FIR against six persons in connection with the fire at Sunrise Mall in Bhandup which claimed the lives of 11 Covid patients.

The managements of the Dreams Mall, where the incident occurred, and the Sunrise Hospital, a Covid-19 facility, where 11 patients died due to the fire blaze, have been named in the FIR that was registered at Bhandup police station.

Rakesh Wadhawan, Nikita Amit Singh Trehan, Sarang Wadhawan and Deepak Shirke, who are directors of the mall, and Amit Singh Trehan and Sweety Jain, who are directors of the hospital, have been named in the FIR. Nikita Trehan is also a director of the hospital. The case against them was registered under IPC Sections 304 and 34.

Eleven Covid-19 patients, who were undergoing treatment at the hospital, died due to suffocation as a result of the fire.

