New Delhi: BRICS-CCI has awarded Dr Aishwarya Pandit, Founder of First in Class the Trailblazer Felicitation for Philanthropy. The award was given at the Annual Summit organised by the women’s vertical of BRICS-CCI in New Delhi. The ceremony was presided over by the senior team of BRICS-CCI and Chief Guest Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture.

“I would like to thank BRICS-CCI women’s wing for felicitating me with this award. This award will go a long way in showing the world that affordable education is the way forward, but we need to think how this education will be accessible to a large number of children. We always tend to assume that everybody has tablet and smartphone or has access to the internet but that’s not the case and the pandemic have led to a lot of struggle for children and parents because of schools being closed down. So we need to ensure equal opportunities for children in rural areas, who don’t have ease of access to the internet. I wish that with this award, the focus shifts to those children, who don’t have access to e-technology tools. New Edtech companies need to look for children who are beyond cities and also need access to quality and affordable education,” said Dr Pandit.

Dr Aishwarya Pandit graduated with a first class BA (Hons) History from Miranda House, University of Delhi, in 2008. Later, she pursued a Master’s degree in the History of International Relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science, London between 2008 and 2009. An assistant professor teaching legal history at Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University, Dr Pandit is the tour de force of academic initiatives at First In Class.

She has taught two courses as a Visiting Faculty at the Indian Institute of Management, Indore in 2016-2017. She is also a guest columnist for The Sunday Guardian newspaper. Recently her book Claiming Citizenship and Nation: Muslims Politics in North India 1947-1986 published by Routledge and she is currently working on book titled Emergency: The Making of an Opposition, Harper Collins (forthcoming 2022).

First In Class is fast emerging as one of India’s most in-depth, diverse and content rich Edutech platforms that is working on providing affordable Edutech solutions in local languages to India’s masses. It has been built on years of research and application of the latest technology and teaching techniques by some of the best educators in India and abroad.

First In Class edutech platform has signed an MoU with Rotary India Literacy Mission (RILM) to create the largest free-of-cost edutech initiative in India and the world. One Lakh (1,00,000) tablet PCs will be distributed free-of-cost. All the tablets will be loaded with fully functional e-learning platforms also free-of-cost provided by First In Class. This is being done to mark the occasion of the 75th year of India’s Independence –Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

First In Class will provide K to 12 high quality curated content in line with CBSE-NCERT curricula. In a notable first, the coursework will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi & 6 other regional languages to facilitate inclusion, access & mother tongue learning.

More than 10,000 hours of audio-visual & graphical interface content will be part of the course libraries. This will be linked with interactive testing & assessment nodules. The coursework will be facilitated with live-teaching. A special continuous review deck for parents to track the progress of their wards will be available in a user-interface friendly format.