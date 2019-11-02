NEW DELHI: Taj Ambassador, Khan Market, will see the first edition of the Inkpot India Conclave on 18 November, a gathering of renowned leaders and opinion-makers from various creative fields coming together to engage in conversation about the arts, literature and culture of India, as per a press release on 28 October.

A power-packed daylong event, Inkpot is all set to have incisive panel discussions, keynotes and Q&As with its line-up of the finest writers, journalists, designers, musicians and others. Celebrated artists will be showcasing their work which pride on Indian artisans and karigars. Inkpot aims at igniting the youth to partake in a movement to reink, reassert and rebrand the value of Indian art and culture.

“In a world where fleeting Western ideologies have swayed us away from our roots and culture, Inkpot attempts to bring back the Sone Ki Chidiya India once was. It hopes to move people to acknowledge and engage with Indian arts and extend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Make in India to the cultural sphere,” the press release says.

Inkpot will honour budding artists in various fields with achievement awards for being contributors to India’s growth story as well as launch the book, Voices of India, at the inauguration.

Acclaimed author and guest of honour, Shobhaa De said, “The voice of India is only heard when the women of India speak. Inkpot India conclave’s effort to give a platform to trailblazers is an epic step toward emancipation and progress of society at large.”

Ratan Kaul, the festival director, said: “The concept of Inkpot India Conclave is novel and distinctive as it affirms our identity and values as Indians. Through Inkpot, we’ve brought together minds who have popularised and prided on ‘Indianness’. This will create ripples and take us closer to where we belong.”

The chief curator of the festival, Simar Malhotra, a 22-year-old graduate from Stanford University, said: “If we do have to look inwards and within our borders, the pride in our arts, our talent is what our nationalism should be about. It is these that can educate, empower and take our country forward.” She’s an author of two published novels and is an aspiring filmmaker. Her desire to give back to the country that has shaped and nurtured her gave birth to Inkpot’s ideology.

Festival director, Swati Agarwal, said: “It is our endeavour to pride ourselves on the multihued cultural and literary fabric of India. The conclave is an amalgamation of yesterday and tomorrow.”

Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO and Union Minister of State of Development of North Eastern Region, will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural event. Ramdas Bandu Athawale, MoS, Social Justice and Empowerment, is the chief guest of the afternoon award session. BJP national vice-president Shyam Jaju, BJP leader and Delhi-State President and MP Manoj Tiwari, MP Hansraj Hans and Director-General ICCR Akhilesh Mishra will be joining as guests of honour. Thought leaders including Sanjoy Roy, Padmashri Sunita Kohli, Ritu Beri, Padma Shri Shovana Narayan, Annurag Batra, Kartikeya Sharma, Rohit Bal, Shobhaa De, Neelima Dalmia Adhar, Kavita Devgan, Sonam Kalra, Sharif D. Rangnekar and Shazia Ilmi, are among the many who have confirmed to speak at the event. The confirmation of Pranab Mukherjee is awaited.