Mumbai: The Maharashtra government late Friday announced a five-level unlock plan for the state, to come into effect from 7 June, based on positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in each district and cities with corporations.

Under the unlock plan, districts and cities falling in “Level 1” will have the least restrictions, while those in “Level 5” will have near lockdown-like curbs in place.

Mumbai will fall in Level 2 of the unlock plan. Malls, theatres and all shops can resume normal operations in Level 1 districts. In Level 2 districts, malls and theatres can operate at 50% capacity, while districts under levels 3, 4 and 5, can function with some restrictions, it was announced.

Similarly, restaurants, trains and many economic and recreational activities, including gyms and salons, will be allowed in Level 1 districts, as will trains and other public transport services. Weddings, funerals and other social gatherings can be held without restrictions in Level 1 areas. In other areas, these activities can be held with restrictions. Manufacturing and other industries can also resume in Level 1 and 2 areas, without restrictions, and with some restrictions in the rest.

The Level 1 districts are: Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Washim, Wardha and Yavatmal. Level 2 will have Ahmednagar, Amravati, Hingoli, Mumbai and Dhule. In Level 3, Akola, Beed, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Osmanabad, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Solapur districts.