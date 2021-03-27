On the bank of the Ganga

my feet soaked in its

waters,

After a day of going around crematoria

Watching the lifeless await their turn on the pyre.

In the twilight

my boat sailed through the Ganges,

while I stared at carcasses

a dog, then a buffalo,

And then of a newborn.

I don’t know from where I summoned tranquility,

as my path felt closer

This apathy, this muteness

this filth that floats in the Ganges.

I ask the river: how do you take all this?

Where do I find you?

She points: at the Himalayas.

Was this why the sadhus traveled to the himas

for life was never sacred in Banaras,

as it was utterly contradictory,

hosting ghost and gods at the same place,

—Venus Upadhyaya

(Venus Upadhyaya is a Washington and Delhi-based poet)