The flood situation in Assam is still grim as nearly 29.70 lakh people in 30 districts have been affected by the flood. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 14 people including 6 children died after drowning in flood waters in the state in the last 24 hours and the total death toll in floods and landslides in the state touches 173 this year so far.

In central Assam’s Morigaon district, many people are staying on roads, and embankments for the last one year as floods hit most of the areas of the district twice within a month. Babulal Biswas, a resident of the Singimari area in the Morigaon district, is staying along with his family on road by making a temporary shed for the last one month after the flood waters submerged his house. “We are taking shelter on road for the last one month, the first wave of flood-hit us badly and the flood waters are still in our house. Now God will know what will happen. The flood waters have also damaged our crops and agricultural lands. How we will live, we don’t know what we will do,” Biswas said. Another resident of the Singimari area, Sanjay Mandal is also facing similar problems and took shelter on road along with his family. “The flood destroyed our crops and agricultural lands,” he said.