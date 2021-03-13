‘In the years to come, the Quad will play a critical role’.

New Delhi: The Usanas Foundation will be partnering with The Sunday Guardian and News X to organise a roundtable discussion on the subject “Quad’s Relevance to Indo-Pacific Security Order in the Post-Pandemic World”, on 20-21 March, 2021. Bridge India, a British diaspora think tank, is also a partner. The timings are: 10:00 am IST (India Time), March 21/ March 20, 11:30 pm EST (US Time). The Registration Link is: https://forms.gle/fJmme9oYi2YdNDg57.

The Quad in the Indo-Pacific geopolitical security order has entered into a critical phase where sceptics question its relevance.

However, in the years to come, the Quad will undoubtedly play a very critical role in the regional and global order by defining the Indo-Pacific region’s geopolitics and nurturing a new regional normative order based on equity, respecting territorial integrity, and also sustaining democratic values.

Many prominent speakers will speak on the occasion, including Dr Arvind Gupta, India’s former Deputy National Security Advisor and Director, Vivekananda International Foundation; Prof Madhav Nalapat, Editorial Director, The Sunday Guardian & NewsX, Member, Usanas Advisory Board; Bradley Bowman, Senior Director, Center for Military and Political Power at Foundation for Defense of Democracies; Cleo Pascal, Associate Fellow, Chatham House; Dr. Fred C. Smith, Lecturer of Intelligence and Strategic Security Studies, Macquarie University; Dr Srikanth Kondapalli, Former Chairman, Center for East Asian Studies, JNU, and Member, Usanas Advisory Board; and Dr. Satoru Nagao, Non-Resident Fellow, Hudson Institute. Abhinav Pandya, Founder & CEO, Usanas Foundation, will be the moderator.

The Vote of Thanks will be from Amb. Anil Trigunayat, former Indian Envoy to Libya, Malta and Jordan, and Member, Usanas Advisory Board.