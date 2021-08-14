For many years, the US and China were closely collaborating in virus research. Defence researchers of both nations were independently working to weaponize these viruses. Now the high and mighty of both nations are in denial of the lab origin of Covid-19 and are undermining any inquiry into its origin.

BENGALURU: The “deep state” is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as a secret network of especially non-elected government officials and sometimes private entities (as in the financial services and defence industries) operating extra-legally to influence and enact government policy. It quotes David Rothkopf: “The power of the deep state comes from experience, knowledge, relationships, insight, craft, special skills, traditions, and shared values. Together, these purported attributes make nameless bureaucrats into a super-government that is accountable to no one.” Power hungry, greedy leaders of the defence and commercial Deep State responsible for this deadly pandemic have no remorse and are using all their powers and manipulative skills to cover their tracks. “Follow the money” is a popular dictum to expose corruption, money laundering, terror financing, etc. Many investigators are following the coronavirus money trail. Similarly, we should follow the patents to unravel unethical scientific ventures, their methods, motives, and identities.

CRISIS LEADS TO MEDIA HYPE AND PROFITS: Dr Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance said at a workshop, “We need to increase public understanding of the need for Medical Countermeasures (MCM) such as a pan-influenza or pan-coronavirus vaccine. (During an infectious disease crisis) A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process.” This workshop on Rapid MCM Response to Infectious Diseases was co-convened by the National Academies of Sciences with three national fora in Washington, DC on 26 and 27 March 2015. The details of this workshop were then published on 12 February 2016 in eight chapters.

THE EAGLE-DRAGON VIRAL TANGO: For many years, the United States and China were closely collaborating in virus research to the exclusion of other nations. The defence researchers of both nations were independently working to weaponize these viruses. Now the high and mighty of both nations are in denial of the lab origin of Covid-19 and are undermining any inquiry into its origins. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) mentions on its website a series of joint meetings on emerging infections between Chinese and US institutions. These include the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC) and other Chinese organizations. Top-flight American researchers including current and former directors of BSL-4 laboratories, CDC and uniform military biodefence experts met with China’s BSL-4 laboratory directors and researchers from across China. According to Lt Col (res) Dr Dany Shoham, an Israeli expert on chemical and biological warfare, four Chinese facilities are believed to be involved in biological weapons development. They are:

1. Institute of Military Veterinary, Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Changchun;

2. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Chengdu Military Region;

3. Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hubei;

4. Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing.

The appropriately named US Fort De-trick is a fortress of-tricks (“de” in French means “of”). Sleeping with the enemy is bad enough, producing a deadly virus and letting it spread globally is disastrous.

CHINESE PATENTS OF CONCERN: Investigating the murky origins of Covid-19 in Wuhan led to the discovery of Chinese patents of concern. Patents to Wuhan Institute of Virology include CN208317981U for cages to rear carnivorous bats and CN112205352A for a six-step method of artificial breeding of wild bats with predatory insects. This disproves the denials of presence of bats by the Wuhan Institute of Virology and its collaborators like Dr Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance (see tweeted image). CN111218459B, the first patent for a Covid-19 vaccine virus was awarded to the Institute of Military Medicine, Chinese Academy of Military Sciences in conjunction with CanSinoBIO, a Chinese vaccine maker, for application CN202010193587.8 filed as early as on 18 March 2020. On 23 June 2021, Tom Blackwell of National Post reported how Winnipeg lab scientist Xiangguo Qiu, who was fired for stealing intellectual property and lethal virus samples, is listed as co-inventor on two Chinese government virus patents based on work in Canada.

DEEP STATE AND BIG BUSINESS PATENTS OF CONCERN: Dr David Martin, PhD, founding CEO of M∙CAM, an intellectual property-based financial risk management firm, has been expressing concern about Big Pharma and NIH patents, especially the following five patents.

1. US patent 6372224 to Pfizer in 2000 (for multiple applications, the first filed in 1990) for canine coronavirus S gene and uses. Hence, he argues that Covid-19 virus was not a novel virus. Scientists first identified a human coronavirus in 1965, and many others have been found since then, hence each virus was new when first identified, including the Covid-19 virus.

2. US patent 7220852 was granted on 12 April 2004 to the United States of America as represented by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention for the newly isolated human coronavirus (SARS-CoV). This is claimed to be ineligible for a patent as it is a discovery of a natural virus and not a newly synthesised virus. If it was a synthesised virus, then it would have been for gain of profit or as a bioweapon. Actually, isolated genes (extracted from a longer DNA sequence) were patentable in the US in 2004 and till years later when the Supreme Court found that “[a] naturally occurring DNA segment is a product of nature and not patent eligible merely because it has been isolated”. Ironically, a chemical or biological weapon that is illegal to use, isn’t illegal to patent and possess (for research purposes). Dr Julie Gerberding, then director of the CDC, stated that filing for the patent was “a protective measure to make sure that the access to the virus remains open for everyone”.

3. US patent 7151163 was granted on 28 April 2004 to Sequoia Pharmaceuticals for antiviral agents for the treatment, control and prevention of infections by coronaviruses such as the SARS virus. The concern here is about how a big pharma acquired details of the virus and got a treatment patent for a virus before the virus itself was patented by the government. Was the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) compromised or did it collude?

4. US patent 9193780 was granted on 5 June 2009 to Ablynx N.V., a subsidiary of biopharmaceutical company Sanofi, for amino acid sequences directed against envelope proteins of a virus and polypeptides comprising the same for the treatment of viral diseases. It has been alleged that this and subsequent series of patents to Ablynx and Sanofi, specifically targeted the novel features of Covid-19: polybasic cleavage site, spike protein and receptor-binding domain (RBD) before the Covid-19 outbreak. In this patent, details of various viruses are mentioned and it is difficult to prove that these patent applications were based on prior knowledge of the Covid-19 virus.

5. US patent 7279327B2 for methods for producing recombinant coronavirus granted to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on an application filed on 19 April 2002 is another contentious patent.

THE END-GAME: The three months given by President Biden to investigate the origins of Covid-19 will soon be over. There are news leaks that a massive amount of data from Wuhan is being analysed, so let us hope for a revelation.

Dr P.S.Venkatesh Rao is Consultant Endocrine, Breast & Laparoscopic Surgeon; National Delegate (India) to International Society of Surgery; President 2014-15, Indian Association of Endocrine Surgeons; former Professor of Endocrine Surgery; former Faculty CMC (Vellore), AIIMS (New Delhi), UCMS (Delhi), MSRMC (Bengaluru).