New Delhi: Four terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), including three Pakistani nationals and one Afghan national, entered Delhi last month, and are likely to be hiding in the city, a specific input generated by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has stated. The input, which has been shared with the other security agencies, has also stated that these four terrorists are being accompanied by two over-ground workers of JeM—a 24-year-old girl from Sopore and a boy from Anantnag in Kashmir valley.

According to official sources, the group has managed to lay their hands on weapons provided to them by an individual named Jaffar Rizwan, who operates from Nepal and Saudi Arabia. The four terrorists, who are stated to be on a suicide mission, are Abu Musaib, Abu Azhar, Abu Wakeel and Rehman Afghani, while the male over-ground worker has been identified as Saifullah. The Sunday Guardian has the photographs of these four terrorists (see image).

The two over-ground workers, according to sources, reached Delhi two days before the arrival of these terrorists and stayed in the Delhi Gate area of the Old City. Earlier this week, JeM chief Masood Azhar released an audio clip in which he warned against the building of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying that if any step towards this was taken, his cadre would retaliate massively. Apart from well guarded establishments like stations of the Delhi Metro and the IGI airport, the IB has said that the security agencies should keep an eye on other places which see the presence of tourists. The winter session of Parliament is slated to start from 11 December and security agencies are taking steps to ensure that the routes leading to Parliament and the vehicles used by the MPs are “sanitised”.

Security experts believe that the terrorists who cross over to India from Pakistan and manage to enter the national capital usually have a fixed target on their mind as most of the important installations in the capital are well guarded and it is difficult to carry out an attack that is not well planned out, as the 26/11 attacks were. Officials said that it was a very worrying situation that as many as four terrorists managed to dodge the multiple-levels of security measures and enter the national capital, that too with arms.