Harsharan Singh Balli was angry with BJP’s decision to replace him with Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from the Hari Nagar Assembly seat.

NEW DELHI: As Delhi heads for Assembly polls on 8 February, Harsharan Singh Balli, a turncoat and four-time BJP legislator, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday.

Balli was angry with the party’s decision to replace him with Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from the Hari Nagar Assembly seat that Balli represented four times from 1993-2013. Balli has been an MLA from the Hari Nagar Assembly constituency for four times, and a minister in the previous Madan Lal Khurana-led Delhi Cabinet.

A section of political observers think that Balli’s entry into AAP will boost the city’s ruling party, but there are many local BJP functionaries who think that Balli has been shifting his affiliation and in 2013 also, he had joined Congress and contested on a Congress ticket from Hari Nagar, but he couldn’t secure the seat that he represented from 1993-2013 and following his defeat, Balli had rejoined BJP in 2014.

This time, the BJP has fielded Bagga, who is also a party spokesman, from the Hari Nagar Assembly constituency. Since the announcement of Bagga’s candidature from Hari Nagar, the constituency is being closely watched by political pundits as it could turn out to be an interesting contest on this seat.

Addressing media on his joining AAP, Balli said: “Kejriwal is serving Delhi as a mother. I have joined the AAP as I am influenced by the way he has brought revolution in the field of education, health, etc. in Delhi. The AAP has a vision for the development of Delhi.”

In 2013, the BJP had left this seat for its ally partner in Delhi, Shiromani Akali Dal, but this time, the SAD walked out of the alliance with the BJP as well as from contesting the Delhi polls; hence, the Hari Nagar seat will now be represented by Bagga.