Kashmir’s non-local labourers are facing life threats due to the recent targeted killings by terrorists in the valley.

Srinagar: Rajesh is still in shock as fear is visible on his face. The 44-year-old works as a labourer in the same brick kiln where his co-worker Dilkhush Kumar was killed by suspected terrorists on 2 June. “We are Hindus. They don’t like us. We could also be killed. My wife and three children haven’t slept for the last four days. They are asking me to leave this place. It is not the same Kashmir we were wished for,” he said.

Dilkhush and Gori, two non-local labourers, were attacked by terrorists inside their jhuggi (makeshift camp) at a brick kiln in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. In the targeted attack, Dilkhush Kumar succumbed and another Gori got injured. The incident was the third killing in Chadoora tehsil alone in less than a month. Earlier, a TV artiste, Amreen Bhat was killed at her home in Hushroo area in Chadoora. Rahul Bhat, a Kashmir Pandit, was also killed by terrorists inside the magistrate’s office.

According to official figures, at least 19 people have been killed in targeted killings in different parts of Kashmir in the current year. Like Rajesh, Pritam Kumar also wants to leave Kashmir. Kumar has been coming to Kashmir for nearly 15 years. He works at a brick kiln at Chattergam village in Budgam district.

“I was a young boy then. My father had worked in the same brick kiln. This is my first working place. Earlier, we were roaming free till late at night. But, now the situation has changed and it felt unsafe to be here,” Kumar said. “Killing a single Hindu among hundreds of labourers clearly showed that terrorists are against a particular community. They don’t want Hindus to be here in Kashmir. They want to turn this place into another Pakistan where Hindu men and women are being killed in the name of Jihad,” said Anand, a labourer. However, for Gopal, Ajay and several others, leaving is not a good option either. The assurance from brick kiln owners has maintained their faith to work in Kashmir and not visit their homes. “The owners have increased the number of chowkidars. Some work during the day and a few come for the night duty. They keep a strict vigil on suspicious movements,” said Monu, a non-local labourer, adding that “during the night hours, they come near the jhuggis and help us if asked for anything that the labourers need”.

Cops ask for CCTV cameras to track suspicious activities

In a fresh move, the police have asked the brick kiln owners to install CCTV cameras on the sites to ensure the safety of workers and keep tabs on suspicious activities. “We have been informed by the police to install the CCTV cameras to monitor the movement of visitors near the brick kilns. We have also been asked to increase the number of chowkidars at the brick kiln for the safety of labourers,” said Iqbal Hussain, a brick kiln owner. He said that they have started collecting Aadhaar cards from the labourers and submit the same in the police station concerned for proper verification of labourers.

‘Government

silent on killings’

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit government employees have been protesting since 13 May after a fellow community member, Rahul Bhat, was killed in Chadoora. They have been demanding the relocation of community members employed in the Union territory. “We are demanding safety for ourselves. Our brothers and sisters are being killed by terrorists. There is no protection from security forces. We demand relocation till the situation improves,” said one of the protesters.

The government ordered the transfer of 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers from various districts to safer places in the valley. However, they have indicated that the migrant employees deputed under the special employment package would not be transferred outside Kashmir. While rejecting these transfers, the Kashmiri Pandit employees are sticking to their demand of being sent to Jammu until the situation improves in Kashmir. “Since that day, we were handed over this special employment. Our lives are at stake. We are being exploited by the government for their political motives. Enough is enough. If our demands are not met, we will start a mass resignation,” he added.